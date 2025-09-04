A Provincial Call for Action During Hunger Action Month

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, food banks across the province are joining Feed Ontario to recognize Hunger Action Month, a time to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity in Ontario and to call for meaningful change.

Last year at this time, Feed Ontario revealed that more than 1 million people in Ontario turned to a food bank for help, including children, adults, and seniors. It was also shared that 1 in 4 visitors to Ontario food banks are employed. These record-high numbers do not reflect a temporary surge in demand, but an ongoing and deepening crisis, as the number of people accessing food banks continues to remain at an all-time high.

Food banks know that hunger is the result of insufficient income for today’s cost of living and systemic issues that can be changed through strong public policies. To illustrate these complexities, Feed Ontario encourages everyone to try Fork in the Road, a powerful digital tool that helps users understand some of the challenges and difficult choices people living on a low income face every day. Try the experience here.

This month, food banks in every corner of Ontario are planning events and running campaigns to help raise awareness and call for action in their communities.

There are many ways Ontarians can get involved this September:

Educate: Learn more about hunger in Ontario by visiting our website and trying Fork in the Road.

Advocate: See how hunger is affecting your community with Hunger in My Riding and tell your elected officials that it's time to invest in real solutions to address poverty and the cost of living.

Volunteer: Lend your time and talent to support local food bank programs. Use our Find a Food Bank tool to learn more about how you can get involved.

Donate: Help your neighbours in need by donating to Feed Ontario. Every $1 donated can provide 2 meals to someone in need.

About Feed Ontario:

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 2 meals to an Ontarian facing hunger. Learn more at www.feedontario.ca.

