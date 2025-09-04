Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Exploring New Avenues in Fiber Technologies and Regional Trends to Bolster Construction Standards

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market by Application (Building Construction, Industrial Flooring, Infrastructure), Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Natural Fiber, Steel Fiber), Composite, End Use, Reinforcement Form - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market grew from USD 2.23 billion in 2024 to USD 2.39 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.77%, reaching USD 3.31 billion by 2030.

Fiber reinforced concrete is becoming a critical component for forward-thinking construction leaders seeking enhanced durability, sustainability, and design flexibility in diverse projects. Its adoption is reshaping industry standards by enabling solutions that meet modern structural and environmental requirements.

This expansion signals strong momentum within the construction sector, reflecting increased investments in resilient infrastructure, building modernization, and sustainable materials. Market participants are actively innovating to address varied performance needs and evolving regulatory expectations across key geographies.

Tariff Impact: Navigating New Regulatory Challenges

The 2025 U.S. tariff regulations on imported fiber inputs have reshaped sourcing patterns and cost structures throughout the fiber reinforced concrete value chain. International suppliers are adapting pricing and regional production while domestic manufacturers expand local capacity. These shifts prompt project stakeholders to re-evaluate material selection, drive new supplier partnerships, and seek cost-effective hybrid formulations to ensure continuity and value under changing trade policies.

Scope & Segmentation of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

This research provides a comprehensive analysis spanning market applications, fiber technologies, and regional adoption. Strategic segmentation supports accurate revenue forecasting and targeted decision-making:

Applications: Building construction, industrial flooring, infrastructure (including bridges, tunnels, roadways, water treatment plants), and marine structures.

Building construction, industrial flooring, infrastructure (including bridges, tunnels, roadways, water treatment plants), and marine structures. Fiber Types: Glass fibers (alkali-resistant, E-glass), natural fibers (bamboo, coconut coir, sisal), steel fibers (crimped, hooked end, monofilament), synthetic fibers (nylon, polyester, polypropylene).

Glass fibers (alkali-resistant, E-glass), natural fibers (bamboo, coconut coir, sisal), steel fibers (crimped, hooked end, monofilament), synthetic fibers (nylon, polyester, polypropylene). Composite Forms: Cast in situ, precast, self-compacting, shotcrete.

Cast in situ, precast, self-compacting, shotcrete. End Uses: New construction, repair & rehabilitation projects.

New construction, repair & rehabilitation projects. Reinforcement Forms: Continuous, discontinuous fiber reinforcement.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Fiber reinforced concrete enables customized mechanical properties, giving project teams flexibility to optimize crack control, structural resilience, and lifecycle performance for varied applications.

Sustainability drivers and regulatory mandates are increasing the use of low-carbon cements, recycled fibers, and bio-based alternatives in modern construction materials.

Advancements in prefabrication, self-healing composites, and digital monitoring technologies are fueling faster, more cost-effective project delivery while improving asset management outcomes.

Regional markets are pursuing differentiated strategies: North America emphasizes lifecycle cost benefits and seismic resilience; Europe, Middle East & Africa prioritize net-zero goals and advanced admixtures; Asia-Pacific leads global consumption and adoption of smart, high-durability solutions.

The competitive landscape rewards innovation through R&D in fiber blends, technology alliances, and bundled solutions that support comprehensive performance and procurement needs.

Companies Featured

Sika AG

BASF SE

MAPEI S.p.A.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Bekaert NV

Owens Corning Inc.

FORTA Corporation

The Euclid Chemical Company

Propex Operating Company LLC

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

Conclusion

Fiber reinforced concrete is set to remain a critical technology as construction markets shift toward resilient, sustainable, and digitally enabled solutions. This report equips decision-makers to capture emerging opportunities and manage evolving industry challenges effectively.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global, United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building Construction

8.2.1. Commercial

8.2.2. Residential

8.3. Industrial Flooring

8.4. Infrastructure

8.4.1. Bridges And Tunnels

8.4.1.1. Footbridges

8.4.1.2. Metro Tunnels

8.4.1.3. Road Tunnels

8.4.2. Roadways And Pavements

8.4.3. Water Treatment Plants

8.5. Marine Structures



9. Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Fiber Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Glass Fiber

9.2.1. Alkali Resistant

9.2.2. E Glass

9.3. Natural Fiber

9.3.1. Bamboo

9.3.2. Coconut Coir

9.3.3. Sisal

9.4. Steel Fiber

9.4.1. Crimped

9.4.2. Hooked End

9.4.3. Monofilament

9.5. Synthetic Fiber

9.5.1. Nylon

9.5.2. Polyester

9.5.3. Polypropylene



10. Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Composite

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cast In Situ

10.3. Precast

10.4. Self Compacting

10.5. Shotcrete



11. Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by End Use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. New Construction

11.3. Repair & Rehabilitation



12. Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Reinforcement Form

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Continuous

12.3. Discontinuous

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjk4nf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment