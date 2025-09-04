Cannabis Beverages Global Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Rising Demand for Daily Wellness Products and Adaptogenic Innovations Position Cannabis-Infused Beverages as Mainstream

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Beverages Market by Product Type (Beverage Category, Cannabis Ratio), Distribution Channel (Off-Premise, On-Premise, Online Retail), Packaging Format, Dosage, Price Tier, Infusion Technology, Consumer Age Group - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cannabis Beverages Market expanded from USD 726.63 million in 2024 to USD 809.42 million in 2025, driven by shifting consumer habits and ongoing regulatory evolution.

The cannabis beverages market is navigating a pivotal phase as regulatory change, technological innovation, and evolving consumer preferences converge to shape strategic opportunities for industry stakeholders. For senior decision-makers, actionable insight into these multi-dimensional drivers is critical for capitalizing on growth potential and maintaining competitive advantage.

Cannabis beverages continue to offer significant potential at the intersection of regulatory clarity, evolving consumer demand, and technological advancement. Leaders prioritizing adaptability, sustainability, and informed engagement will be poised for strategic growth in this rapidly maturing market.



Cannabis Beverages Market: Scope & Segmentation

Beverage Category: Includes both carbonated options (energy drinks, sodas, sparkling waters) and non-carbonated offerings (coffee, juice, tea) to address a spectrum of use occasions.

Includes both carbonated options (energy drinks, sodas, sparkling waters) and non-carbonated offerings (coffee, juice, tea) to address a spectrum of use occasions. Cannabis Ratio: Encompasses CBD-dominant, THC-CBD balanced, and THC-dominant formulations, meeting needs from functional wellness to recreational preference.

Encompasses CBD-dominant, THC-CBD balanced, and THC-dominant formulations, meeting needs from functional wellness to recreational preference. Distribution Channel: Encompasses off-premise (retail stores, specialty dispensaries), on-premise (social venues), and online retail (including e-commerce and subscription).

Encompasses off-premise (retail stores, specialty dispensaries), on-premise (social venues), and online retail (including e-commerce and subscription). Packaging Format: Ranges from bottles, cans, and multi-pack options to pouches, designed for convenience and user experience.

Ranges from bottles, cans, and multi-pack options to pouches, designed for convenience and user experience. Dosage: Segments span low, medium, and high dose variants aligned with consumer comfort and desired effects.

Segments span low, medium, and high dose variants aligned with consumer comfort and desired effects. Price Tier: Covers mass market, premium, and super-premium positioning strategies.

Covers mass market, premium, and super-premium positioning strategies. Infusion Technology: Utilizes alcohol tinctures, nanoemulsions, oil emulsions, and powdered forms to ensure flavor, stability, and precise dosing.

Utilizes alcohol tinctures, nanoemulsions, oil emulsions, and powdered forms to ensure flavor, stability, and precise dosing. Consumer Age Group: Targets cohorts from 21-25 through 46+, allowing targeted messages and tailored products.

Targets cohorts from 21-25 through 46+, allowing targeted messages and tailored products. Regional Coverage: Examines development and adoption trends in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific to reflect geographic opportunity and legislative climate.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Innovation in infusion technologies and bioavailability optimization is expanding the landscape and fueling cross-industry collaboration.

Changing consumer behavior reflects a move toward health-centric, low-calorie options with consistent dosing, influencing product development and positioning.

Brand trust is strengthened through transparent communication on dosing, onset, and effect, as well as robust educational and safety-focused packaging.

Sustainability initiatives, such as eco-friendly packaging and regenerative supply strategies, are increasingly central to market reputation and consumer loyalty.

Strategic alliances among technology partners, cultivators, and beverage manufacturers are improving speed to market and operational agility.

Digital engagement via online and direct-to-consumer channels is reshaping how companies maintain consumer accessibility and adapt pricing strategies.

Tariff Impact: United States 2025 Tariffs in Focus

Recent U.S. tariff measures have increased import costs for raw materials and specialist components, raising operational complexity for manufacturers.

Companies are shifting toward domestic sourcing and local production to manage exposure to trade volatility, which is resulting in revised supply chain and inventory models.

Efforts to diversify suppliers and strengthen regional distribution help mitigate margin pressures and maintain competitive market positioning.

Route-to-market strategies are adjusting, prioritizing e-commerce and alternative distribution channels to absorb tariff-driven cost shifts while supporting consumer affordability.

Why This Report Matters for Strategic Decision-Makers

Delivers deep contextual understanding of market dynamics, segmentation intricacies, and regulatory shifts affecting growth pathways.

Enables robust risk management and informed decision-making around supply chain, partnership, and product strategy.

Positions businesses to proactively engage emerging trends, technological innovations, and consumer-driven disruption within the cannabis beverages sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $809.42 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1350 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Rising consumer demand for low-dose microdosed cannabis beverages targeting daily wellness

Innovation in adaptogenic and functional cannabis-infused sparkling waters for active lifestyles

Major beverage brands collaborating with licensed cannabis cultivators to launch CBD drink lines

Growth of nonalcoholic THC-infused social beverages as an alternative to beer and wine consumption

Emergence of artisan cannabis-infused kombucha and tea blends targeting niche wellness consumers

Regulatory evolution enabling interstate e-commerce of CBD-infused coffee and sought-after teas

Advances in nanoemulsion technology improving onset speed and consistency of cannabis beverages

Retail expansion of cannabis beverages in adult-use dispensaries alongside mainstream grocery chains

Companies Featured

Truss Beverage Co., LLC

Keef Brands, LLC

Canopy Growth Corporation

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Hexo Corp

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Organigram Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekyb3r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.