Nespresso and The Weeknd Bring a Samra Origins Vinyl Café Pop-Up to Soho

The six-week boutique takeover to unveil a limited-edition vinyl, pressed from Nespresso coffee grounds, that includes “Give Me Mercy” from The Weeknd’s album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The Samra Origins Vinyl Café celebrates the ongoing Nespresso | Samra Origins by The Weeknd collaboration with the launch of a co-designed Vertuo POP+ machine.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso today announced the transformation of its SoHo boutique into a vinyl listening café with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye celebrating Samra Origins, a brand and product line co-created by The Weeknd honoring Ethiopian culture and excellence in coffee. With art and music personally curated by Abel, the space offers an immersive experience where coffee and music come together to inspire creativity and spark connection.

Beginning on Saturday September 6th, Nespresso and The Weeknd will drop an exclusive, limited-edition vinyl pressed with Nespresso coffee grounds. The tracklist features The Weeknd’s “Give Me Mercy” from Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as the instrumental version that has served as the soundtrack of the collaboration between Nespresso and Samra Origins by The Weeknd. The first 200 customers to purchase the Samra Vertuo Pop+ Machine collection will receive the collectible vinyl.

The pop-up also will debut a new co-designed Nespresso Vertuo POP+ machine alongside dedicated listening stations spinning curated vinyls that channel the vibrant sounds of the Horn of Africa—from Ethio-jazz to rare soul and funk—that have long inspired The Weeknd and his music.

Open now through mid-October at 579 Broadway, the space follows the Samra Origins palette with vibrant Metad Green and Buna Yellow accents. The Samra logo, written in Amharic, appears throughout and spells “Samra,” Abel’s mother’s name, in tribute to his Ethiopian roots. Guests will be invited to enjoy the music while sampling signature coffee creations with the Nespresso | Samra Origins Togetherness Blend, including the signature “The Weeknd’s Iced Samra Latte” with oat milk, honey, and cinnamon.

“At Nespresso, we are deeply committed to the craft of coffee and the moments it creates. Our collaboration with Abel and Samra Origins allows us to turn those moments into an experience you can taste and hear, right in SoHo. Nespresso’s Samra Origins Vinyl Café welcomes Nespresso customers and The Weeknd’s fans to celebrate heritage, quality, and artistry, reflecting the purpose of Samra Origins,” said Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, CEO of Nespresso North America.

Speaking about the collaboration, Abel said, “I’m excited to partner with Nespresso on the Samra Origins Vinyl Café, which allows everyone into a space where they can hear the music that inspires me and experience the coffee story behind Samra Origins, which carries my mother’s name and honors my Ethiopian roots. Just like coffee, music is a ritual, providing moments to connect and share with the people you love. Both have been a constant in my life, and I hope this experience motivates others the way it continues to move me."

The café features an interactive tasting bar with five listening stations with headphones,a display of Abel’s handpicked vinyl records, and a dedicated DJ booth with live sets on Saturdays. A companion playlist curated by The Weeknd will be available on Amazon Music for guests to download and listen on-the-go.

As part of the Samra Origins Vinyl Café pop-up, visitors can savor his favorite sounds while enjoying the Nespresso | Samra Origins Togetherness Blend, a smooth, lightly roasted African Arabica with golden notes of honey and a whisper of woodiness created for Nespresso’s Vertuo system.

Nespresso’s Samra Origins Vinyl Café marks the next chapter in the Samra Origins collaboration, following its launch in May 2025 with the debut of the Nespresso | Samra Origins Togetherness Blend. Co-created with The Weeknd and named in tribute to his mother, Samra, the collection celebrates his Ethiopian heritage and the country’s role as the birthplace of coffee.

The café brings Nespresso’s creative spirit to life, pairing one of the music industry’s most enigmatic storytellers with Nespresso’s coffee craft and artistry. Coffee, like music, is woven into everyday routines, fueling creativity, setting the tone from early mornings to late nights, and enhancing life’s most meaningful moments. Just as great coffee is akin to great art, capable of moving you and bringing people together, the Samra Origins collection encapsulates the richness of The Weeknd’s heritage while showcasing the boldness of his vision. Nespresso’s Samra Origins Vinyl Café offers guests an experience that celebrates heritage, emotion, and self-expression.

The limited-edition Nespresso | Samra Origins by The Weeknd coffee machine is now available online and in Nespresso boutiques across the United States and Canada.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes.

Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

About Samra Origins

Samra Origins was created by multi-platinum recording artist Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as a celebration of both heritage and togetherness. Named in honor of his mother, Samra, the brand reflects the warmth of Ethiopian culture, where coffee was first discovered and perfected, and expands it into a modern ritual of connection for friends, family, and communities around the world. At its core, Samra Origins is about more than what’s in the cup; it’s about the shared moments and bonds that coffee inspires.

The brand launched in 2023 with a collaboration with Blue Bottle Coffee, introducing a portfolio of whole bean blends, exquisite Ethiopian single-origin coffees, and instant coffee; crafted for exceptional quality and designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Alongside its coffees, Samra Origins developed a line of accessories, including brewing machines, tumblers, mugs, and apparel, inviting people to make coffee a beautiful part of their daily rituals.

In 2025, Samra Origins partnered with Nespresso to release the Togetherness Blend in the U.S. and Canada. Made with lightly roasted African Arabicas featuring notes of honeyed sweetness and woody character, the blend represented the brand’s mission to bring people closer through coffee. This September, the journey continues with the global launch of the limited-edition Tanzania Blend, a 100% washed Arabica sourced from the fertile slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro. With each release, Samra Origins honors Ethiopia as the birthplace of coffee while building something even larger: a global community inspired by connection, generosity, and the joy of sharing coffee together.

About The Weeknd

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd is one of the most compelling artists of the 21st century. In January 2025, he officially released his highly anticipated studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as the final and most personal chapter of the diamond-certified artist’s acclaimed trilogy series following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).