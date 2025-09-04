DeFi Development Corp. Announces SOLID: Solana Investor Day

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced SOLID: Solana Investor Day, a first-of-its-kind gathering designed to bring institutional investors, allocators, builders, and the broader crypto community together to go beyond headlines and into the core of Solana’s story.

SOLID will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in New York City. Space is limited. Register here: https://luma.com/aq1zct8d

Over the course of the day, participants will:

Hear the Bull Case for SOL : A data-driven look at Solana’s competitive moat, usage metrics, ecosystem growth, and DFDV’s long-term $10,000 price target for SOL.

: A data-driven look at Solana’s competitive moat, usage metrics, ecosystem growth, and DFDV’s long-term $10,000 price target for SOL. Engage with the Solana Foundation : Fireside chat on the Solana Foundation’s mission, traction, and strategy.

: Fireside chat on the Solana Foundation’s mission, traction, and strategy. Meet Leading Builders : Insights from top protocols on why they’re building on Solana and what’s next.

: Insights from top protocols on why they’re building on Solana and what’s next. Go Onchain : An immersive session designed to help participants live, breathe, and experience Solana for themselves. You won’t just hear about the chain. You’ll feel it in action.

: An immersive session designed to help participants live, breathe, and experience Solana for themselves. You won’t just hear about the chain. You’ll feel it in action. Dive Into DFDV’s Strategy : Transparent walkthrough of how DFDV compounds SOL per share (SPS) for public market investors.

: Transparent walkthrough of how DFDV compounds SOL per share (SPS) for public market investors. Look Ahead: Closing fireside on the future of Solana, DFDV, and crypto markets.

“SOLID is not a generic investor day,” said Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development Corp. “It’s designed for institutional depth and crypto-native accessibility. We’re creating a space where serious investors can understand Solana at the infrastructure, cultural, and capital markets level, while also experiencing the chain directly.”

Breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will be provided throughout the day. Event details, including location and agenda, will be shared with registered participants.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

pro-ddc@prosek.com

