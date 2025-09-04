Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market is Set to Hit US$ 235.87 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central nervous system therapeutic market was valued at US$ 129.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to US$ 235.87 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Investor confidence in the central nervous system therapeutic market has reached a new high. The sector is attracting substantial capital, enabling robust research and development activities. In 2024, the neurologic R&D space witnessed 59 major partnerships. The potential value of these collaborations reached an astounding $36.5 billion. Venture funding for neurology demonstrated remarkable strength. The year saw 63 distinct funding rounds, which raised a total of $3.2 billion for innovative companies. The average venture funding round for a neurology-focused company in 2024 was a significant $56 million. Merger and acquisition activity also surged. A total of 60 M&A deals were recorded in neurology during 2024. The combined value of these acquisitions amounted to a substantial $14 billion. High-profile transactions underscore this trend. Bristol Myers Squibb's acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, a company focused on schizophrenia, was valued at a massive $14 billion. AbbVie strategically acquired Aliada Therapeutics to bolster its Alzheimer's portfolio for $1.4 billion in cash.

Similarly, Lundbeck acquired Longboard Pharmaceuticals, which targets rare epilepsy syndromes, in a $2.6 billion deal. Licensing agreements also reflect high valuations in the central nervous system therapeutic market. Apart from this, Novartis committed $1 billion upfront to PTC Therapeutics for its Huntington's disease drug. The total potential value of Novartis's licensing deal with PTC Therapeutics could reach an impressive $3.9 billion. Late-stage funding rounds further highlight investor enthusiasm. Seaport Therapeutics, a neuropsychiatric company, closed an oversubscribed Series B financing round for $225 million. In early 2025, MapLight Therapeutics, which develops medicines for brain disorders, raised an impressive $372.5 million in Series D funding.

Key Finding in Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 235.87 billion CAGR 6.90% Largest Region (2024) North America (47%) By Disease Type Neurovascular Disease (42%) Top Drivers Rising prevalence of neurological disorders in the aging global population.

Significant technological advancements in diagnostics and minimally invasive treatment options.

Increased government funding and favorable reimbursement policies for novel therapies. Top Trends Growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapeutic approaches.

Rapid adoption of digital health and telemedicine for patient care.

Emergence of regenerative medicines and advanced cell and gene therapies. Top Challenges High costs associated with the development and adoption of new therapies.

Stringent and complex regulatory pathways delaying new product launches.

Limited patient access to advanced treatments in developing countries.

Major Pharmaceutical Players Aggressively Expand Portfolios Through High-Value Strategic Partnerships

Leading biopharmaceutical companies are no longer on the sidelines of CNS research. They are actively shaping the future of the Central Nervous System therapeutic market through strategic acquisitions and high-value partnerships. These moves signal a deep, long-term commitment to addressing neurological disorders. AbbVie's acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics, for example, brought in the promising experimental anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta antibody ALIA-1758. In another key move, Incyte acquired Escient Pharmaceuticals for $750 million. A transaction expanded its portfolio into the growing field of neuro-immuno-inflammatory disorders. Collaborations focused on novel technologies are also prevalent. Takeda and Degron Therapeutics entered into a $1.2 billion partnership. Their focus is on developing molecular glue degraders for neuroscience among other therapeutic areas.

Biogen and Neomorph also partnered to develop molecular glue degraders for neurological conditions, with potential milestone payments that could reach up to $1.45 billion. Eisai and SEED Therapeutics forged a similar partnership on molecular glue degraders for neurodegeneration, valued at a potential $1.5 billion. Existing partnerships in the central nervous system therapeutic market are being expanded upon. Voyager's expanded deal with Novartis for its Huntington's disease gene therapies could be worth up to $1.2 billion. Boehringer Ingelheim's partnership with Sosei Heptares on novel schizophrenia treatments involves a potential value of $825 million, demonstrating a clear strategy to innovate in psychiatry.

Landmark FDA Approvals and Favorable Designations Propel Innovative Neurological Treatments Forward

The regulatory environment in 2024 proved to be exceptionally favorable for CNS therapies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering innovation, especially for severe and rare neurological conditions. The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved an impressive 50 novel drugs in 2024. A significant number of these approvals in the central nervous system therapeutic market, 34 in total, were granted in the U.S. before any other country. The focus on unmet needs was evident. More than 25 of the 50 novel approvals in 2024 carried orphan drug designations for rare diseases. Innovation was a key theme, with 24 of the 50 newly approved drugs in 2024 identified as first-in-class therapies.

The pipeline of anticipated approvals remains strong. As of April 2024, 29 drugs with anticipated significant impact were awaiting FDA approval within the subsequent four quarters. The momentum continued into the new year. In February 2025, the FDA approved Onapgo, an apomorphine infusion device for motor fluctuations in advanced Parkinson's disease. One month earlier, in January 2025, the FDA approved Symbravo (AXS-07) for the acute treatment of migraine. These approvals are critical for the Central Nervous System therapeutic market.

Alzheimer’s Disease Remains The Epicenter Of Intense Research and Commercialization Efforts

Alzheimer's disease continues to be the dominant focus of research within the CNS space. The drug development pipeline is robust, with numerous therapies being closely watched by the global medical community. As of January 2024, the Alzheimer's pipeline consisted of 164 clinical trials. These trials are assessing 127 different potential drugs. A large portion of these are in late-stage development, with 48 trials in Phase 3. The pipeline also contains 90 trials in Phase 2. An additional 26 trials for Alzheimer's therapies are in Phase 1. The pace of new research is accelerating, with a total of 35 new Alzheimer's trials initiated in the year leading up to January 2024. Promising clinical data fuels optimism.

In its Phase 3 study, Eli Lilly's donanemab reduced amyloid plaque by an average of 84% at 18 months. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) is a major supporter of this research in the central nervous system therapeutic market, funding 495 active clinical trials on Alzheimer's and related dementias as of September 2024. Of these, 54 are in Phase 1 and Phase 2 for clinical drug development, while another 14 NIA-funded trials are in late-stage Phase 2/3 or Phase 3.

Eisai and Biogen's initial goal was to have 10,000 patients on Leqembi by the end of March 2024.

Leqembi generated $19 million in global sales in the first quarter of 2024.

The number of patients on Leqembi therapy increased by nearly 2.5 times from the end of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

Eli Lilly estimates the eligible U.S. patient population for its drug donanemab and competitor Leqembi is about 1.3 million people.

Eisai projects Leqembi sales to reach approximately $364 million in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

By February 2025, cumulative sales of Leqembi reached €200 million, triggering a €10 million milestone payment to partner BioArctic.[

Novel Mechanisms For Psychiatric Disorders Signal A Transformative Shift For Patients

Innovation in psychiatric medicine is experiencing a major renaissance. Novel mechanisms of action are paving the way for therapies that promise to address significant unmet needs in schizophrenia and depression. The BMS acquisition of Karuna brought the newly approved schizophrenia drug Cobenfy (KarXT) to the forefront. The pivotal trials for KarXT were extensive. Karuna's EMERGENT-2 Phase 3 trial enrolled 252 participants from 22 inpatient sites in the USA. The subsequent EMERGENT-3 trial enrolled 256 adults from 30 inpatient sites across the United States and Ukraine. In the EMERGENT-4 long-term extension study, 110 patients were part of the interim efficacy analysis, of whom 29 patients had completed 52 weeks of treatment with KarXT.

Karuna is also testing KarXT in two ongoing Phase 3 trials for Alzheimer's-related psychosis, with 380 and 400 participants respectively. The broader psychiatric pipeline is active. There are 89 pipeline drug trials for psychiatric disorders as of June 2024. The pipeline includes 9 trials specifically for schizophrenia. There are also 25 trials for depressive disorders. For anxiety disorders, there are 11 trials in the pipeline. This research is a vital component of the Central Nervous System therapeutic market.

Innovation Surges Beyond Alzheimer’s Targeting Parkinson’s Disease Epilepsy and Pain

While Alzheimer's research captures many headlines, significant progress is being made across a range of other debilitating neurodegenerative conditions. The diversity of the Central Nervous System therapeutic market is one of its greatest strengths. Neurona Therapeutics garnered $120 million in a Series E funding round. Its goal is to advance its cell therapies targeting severe epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease. A trial of the GLP-1 drug Liraglutide for Alzheimer's included 204 patients, showing how drugs from other therapeutic areas are being tested for CNS applications.

As of January 2025, there are 9,575 neurology drugs on the market for conditions including Parkinson's disease. The pipeline for Parkinson's is advancing. BlueRock plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial for its stem cell-derived therapy in the first half of 2025. Investment is flowing into other areas as well. Engrail Therapeutics raised $157 million in a Series B for its work on PTSD and neurodegenerative diseases. In the pain space, Latigo Biotherapeutics secured $135 million in a Series A for its development of non-opioid pain medication, a critical area of need.

The Immense Clinical Trial Landscape Navigates High Attrition With New Technologies

The scale of the CNS clinical trial landscape in the global central nervous system therapeutic market is vast, reflecting the immense effort being poured into finding new treatments. The overall pharmaceutical pipeline saw 5,428 new drugs added in 2023, with the data analyzed in 2024. As of early 2024, there were 940 CNS drugs in active trials from discovery through Phase 3. The Alzheimer's drug development pipeline contracted slightly in 2024, with 10 trials being terminated and 37 completed in the prior year. Developing drugs for the brain remains inherently difficult. The failure rate for Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for CNS drugs is approximately 85%.

Furthermore, developing CNS drugs in Phase 2 and 3 takes an estimated 8.1 years. That duration is a full 2 years longer than for non-CNS drugs. To overcome these hurdles, companies are turning to innovation. In the Asia-Pacific region, 83 CNS trials have utilized Digital Health Technologies (DHTs) since 2018. A related study identified 441 clinical trials for major neurological diseases using DHTs in the US and Europe since 2010, signaling a technological shift in research.

Growing Patient Populations and Diagnostic Advancements Create A Robust Demand Foundation

The fundamental driver for the Central Nervous System therapeutic market is the large and growing patient population in need of better treatments. Schizophrenia affects nearly 24 million people worldwide. In the U.S. alone, schizophrenia impacts an estimated 2.8 million people. Migraine is another condition with a vast patient base. More than 6.7 million prescriptions for the migraine drug Nurtec ODT have been written by over 162,000 healthcare providers. Patient identification for trials is becoming more sophisticated; one platform has identified over 600,000 people living with Alzheimer's as potential clinical trial candidates. The number of people globally living with Multiple Sclerosis is estimated at 2.9 million. An estimated 18 million people globally have cerebral palsy. The professional ecosystem is growing to meet the demand.

The American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) represents a body of approximately 3,000 health care professionals as of 2025. The number of available treatments is also large in the central nervous system therapeutic market, with 7,345 psychiatric drugs currently on the market as of January 2025. The market also contains 14,488 drugs for pain management. Diagnostic tools are improving dramatically. A study analyzing 1,213 patients found a new blood test was about 90% accurate at identifying Alzheimer's. In the same study, specialists at memory clinics were 73% accurate without the blood test, while primary care doctors' accuracy was 63%. The entire research ecosystem is massive. As of August 2025, ClinicalTrials.gov lists a total of 550,409 studies across all disease areas, showing the incredible scale of medical research.

