National Advertising Division Refers Primally Pure to the Federal Trade Commission for Failure to Respond to Inquiry

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division has referred Primally Pure to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for review and possible enforcement action for failure to submit a substantive response to the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) inquiry.

As part of its marketplace monitoring efforts, NAD challenged express and implied claims in internet advertising made by Primally Pure for its Primally Pure Sun Cream, including claims that the sun cream is a better and safer alternative to conventional sunscreens, which Primally Pure claims have toxic ingredients that can have adverse health effects.

Despite numerous outreach attempts, Primally Pure failed to respond to NAD’s inquiry and therefore NAD has referred the matter to the appropriate government agency, in this case the FTC, and to the platforms on which Primally Pure’s advertising appeared and NAD has a reporting relationship.

