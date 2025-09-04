Intent IQ Powers Cookieless Identity for EXTE, Helping to Boost Monetization and Addressability Across 200B Monthly Ad Requests

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a leader in privacy-first identity resolution, today announced the results of its strategic partnership with EXTE, a global advertising technology platform focused on unlocking the full potential of digital media through a unified, full-stack infrastructure. Since late 2024, EXTE has leveraged Intent IQ’s identity platform to enrich cookieless traffic with privacy-compliant identity signals—resulting in a 73% increase in revenue from cookieless inventory.

EXTE supports more than 800 premium publishers and processes over 700 billion monthly ad requests. To enhance addressability and monetization in environments where standard identifiers are limited, EXTE turned to Intent IQ’s identity resolution technology to target users outside of standard cookie environments. The new partnership enables advertisers and publishers to reach more audiences with precision and confidence—without compromising privacy.

“At EXTE, our mission is to deliver measurable results across the entire marketing funnel—whether the goal is performance or brand impact,” said Alex Martinez, Chief Strategy Officer at EXTE. “Intent IQ has been a key partner in helping us unlock the full potential of cookieless inventory, providing our publisher and advertiser partners with a high-performing, privacy-first solution to reach audiences at scale.”

Intent IQ’s deterministic identity technology enables publishers and platforms to resolve users across browsers, devices, and channels in real time. This capability has allowed EXTE to drive stronger match rates, improve campaign performance, and expand addressable reach—while maintaining compliance with evolving privacy standards.

“EXTE’s ability to continuously innovate and deliver a future-ready technology platform built for transparency, efficiency, and impact made them an ideal partner,” said Roy Shkedi, Chairman of Intent IQ. “Together, we’re proving that privacy-first identity solutions aren’t just essential—they’re performance-enhancing.”

EXTE’s programmatic platform is built to support the evolving needs of modern digital media—including dynamic creative optimization, advanced contextual targeting, and end-to-end programmatic delivery. The addition of Intent IQ’s identity solution ensures that these capabilities are effective across all inventory types, including the growing share of cookieless environments.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents. Leveraging proprietary technology and security-forward infrastructure, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph that delivers unparalleled accuracy and scale, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.IntentIQ.com .

About EXTE

EXTE is a global advertising technology platform focused on unlocking the full potential of digital media through a unified, full-stack infrastructure. The company enables advertisers and publishers to execute both performance-driven and brand-focused campaigns with scale and precision. With access to over 800 premium publishers and 700 billion monthly ad requests, EXTE delivers measurable results through technology built for transparency, efficiency, and impact.

Contact

Silicon Alley Media for IntentIQ

alex@siliconalley-media.com