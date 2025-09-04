Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Report 2026-2046, with Detailed Analysis of 350+ Companies Across the CCUS Value Chain

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market represents one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in the clean energy transition, driven by urgent climate commitments and technological advancement. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by stringent emission criteria and regulations coupled with significant investments to achieve decarbonization. Corporate commitments are equally significant, with corporate net-zero commitments driving private sector investment and strengthening carbon pricing mechanisms creating additional revenue streams for CCUS projects.

Power generation represents the largest application segment, followed by oil and gas operations. The oil and gas industry utilizes CCUS technologies increasingly for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects. Industrial applications span cement, steel, chemicals, and petrochemicals, representing hard-to-abate sectors where CCUS provides the primary decarbonization pathway.

Despite promising growth trajectories, the CCUS market faces substantial challenges. High upfront costs and operational expenses pose significant threats to economic viability, especially in industries facing financial constraints. Uncertain regulatory landscapes with rapidly evolving frameworks create barriers to investment and stable market development. Revenue streams are not well established, making business cases challenging, as most projects currently rely on specific policy enablement. The CCUS market stands at an inflection point where technological maturity, regulatory support, and climate urgency are converging to create unprecedented growth opportunities across multiple industrial sectors globally.

The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market 2026-2046 report provides the definitive analysis of the CCUS industry. This comprehensive 700-page report features detailed market forecasts, technology assessments across direct air capture, post-combustion systems, and CO2 utilization pathways, plus strategic insights for energy executives, climate investors, and industrial decision-makers. Includes granular segmentation by application (power generation, oil & gas, cement, steel, chemicals), regional analysis covering North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, regulatory landscape evolution, carbon pricing mechanisms, and exclusive profiles of 350+ leading companies from Climeworks and Carbon Engineering to ExxonMobil and Shell. Essential intelligence on project pipelines, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, and competitive positioning in the transformative CCUS sector driving global decarbonization through 2046.

Report contents include:

Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions and global impact analysis

CO2 as a commodity: market dynamics and value chain development

Climate targets alignment and CCUS role in net-zero commitments

Key market drivers, trends, and growth catalysts (2026-2046)

Current market status and comprehensive future outlook projections

Industry developments timeline and major milestones (2020-2025)

Investment landscape analysis including venture capital funding trends

Government initiatives and policy environment across key regions

Commercial CCUS facilities mapping: operational and under development

Economics of CCUS projects and cost-benefit analysis

Value chain structure and key market barriers identification

Carbon pricing mechanisms and business model frameworks

Global market forecasts with capacity and revenue projections

Carbon Dioxide Capture Technologies Comprehensive analysis of 90%+ and 99% capture rate technologies Point source capture from power plants, industrial facilities, and transportation Blue hydrogen production pathways and market integration Cement industry CCUS applications and sector-specific challenges Maritime carbon capture solutions and implementation strategies Post-combustion, oxy-fuel, and pre-combustion capture processes Advanced separation technologies: absorption, adsorption, and membranes Direct air capture (DAC) technologies, deployment scenarios, and cost analysis Hybrid capture systems and AI integration opportunities Mobile carbon capture solutions and retrofitting strategies

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Methods Conventional land-based CDR: wetland restoration and agroforestry Technological CDR solutions and deployment strategies BECCS (Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage) implementation Mineralization-based CDR including enhanced weathering Afforestation/reforestation programs and soil carbon sequestration Biochar production, applications, and carbon credit generation Ocean-based CDR methods and marine carbon management Monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) frameworks

Carbon Dioxide Utilization Applications CO2 conversion to fuels: e-methanol, synthetic diesel, and aviation fuels Chemical production pathways and polymer manufacturing Construction materials: concrete carbonation and building applications Biological yield-boosting in greenhouses and algae cultivation Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) integration and optimization Digital solutions, IoT integration, and blockchain applications Novel applications: 3D printing materials and energy storage

Storage & Transportation Infrastructure Geological storage site selection and capacity assessment Pipeline networks, shipping solutions, and multimodal transport Safety systems, monitoring technologies, and risk management Cost analysis across different transportation methods Smart infrastructure development and hub strategies

Regional Market Analysis

Company Profiles Detailed analysis of 350+ companies across the CCUS value chain Technology developers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers Financial performance, strategic partnerships, and competitive positioning Innovation pipelines, patent landscapes, and market strategies



This comprehensive report features detailed strategic analysis of over 350 leading companies spanning the entire CCUS ecosystem. The extensive company portfolio encompasses major industrial emitters and technology pioneers and more.

The report includes these components:

PDF report

Comprehensive Excel spreadsheet of all data.

Mid-year Update

