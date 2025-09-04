Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Report 2026-2046, with Detailed Analysis of 350+ Companies Across the CCUS Value Chain

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market represents one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in the clean energy transition, driven by urgent climate commitments and technological advancement. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by stringent emission criteria and regulations coupled with significant investments to achieve decarbonization. Corporate commitments are equally significant, with corporate net-zero commitments driving private sector investment and strengthening carbon pricing mechanisms creating additional revenue streams for CCUS projects.
Power generation represents the largest application segment, followed by oil and gas operations. The oil and gas industry utilizes CCUS technologies increasingly for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects. Industrial applications span cement, steel, chemicals, and petrochemicals, representing hard-to-abate sectors where CCUS provides the primary decarbonization pathway.
Despite promising growth trajectories, the CCUS market faces substantial challenges. High upfront costs and operational expenses pose significant threats to economic viability, especially in industries facing financial constraints. Uncertain regulatory landscapes with rapidly evolving frameworks create barriers to investment and stable market development. Revenue streams are not well established, making business cases challenging, as most projects currently rely on specific policy enablement. The CCUS market stands at an inflection point where technological maturity, regulatory support, and climate urgency are converging to create unprecedented growth opportunities across multiple industrial sectors globally.
The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market 2026-2046 report provides the definitive analysis of the CCUS industry. This comprehensive 700-page report features detailed market forecasts, technology assessments across direct air capture, post-combustion systems, and CO2 utilization pathways, plus strategic insights for energy executives, climate investors, and industrial decision-makers. Includes granular segmentation by application (power generation, oil & gas, cement, steel, chemicals), regional analysis covering North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, regulatory landscape evolution, carbon pricing mechanisms, and exclusive profiles of 350+ leading companies from Climeworks and Carbon Engineering to ExxonMobil and Shell. Essential intelligence on project pipelines, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, and competitive positioning in the transformative CCUS sector driving global decarbonization through 2046.
Report contents include:
- Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions and global impact analysis
- CO2 as a commodity: market dynamics and value chain development
- Climate targets alignment and CCUS role in net-zero commitments
- Key market drivers, trends, and growth catalysts (2026-2046)
- Current market status and comprehensive future outlook projections
- Industry developments timeline and major milestones (2020-2025)
- Investment landscape analysis including venture capital funding trends
- Government initiatives and policy environment across key regions
- Commercial CCUS facilities mapping: operational and under development
- Economics of CCUS projects and cost-benefit analysis
- Value chain structure and key market barriers identification
- Carbon pricing mechanisms and business model frameworks
- Global market forecasts with capacity and revenue projections
- Carbon Dioxide Capture Technologies
- Comprehensive analysis of 90%+ and 99% capture rate technologies
- Point source capture from power plants, industrial facilities, and transportation
- Blue hydrogen production pathways and market integration
- Cement industry CCUS applications and sector-specific challenges
- Maritime carbon capture solutions and implementation strategies
- Post-combustion, oxy-fuel, and pre-combustion capture processes
- Advanced separation technologies: absorption, adsorption, and membranes
- Direct air capture (DAC) technologies, deployment scenarios, and cost analysis
- Hybrid capture systems and AI integration opportunities
- Mobile carbon capture solutions and retrofitting strategies
- Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Methods
- Conventional land-based CDR: wetland restoration and agroforestry
- Technological CDR solutions and deployment strategies
- BECCS (Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage) implementation
- Mineralization-based CDR including enhanced weathering
- Afforestation/reforestation programs and soil carbon sequestration
- Biochar production, applications, and carbon credit generation
- Ocean-based CDR methods and marine carbon management
- Monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) frameworks
- Carbon Dioxide Utilization Applications
- CO2 conversion to fuels: e-methanol, synthetic diesel, and aviation fuels
- Chemical production pathways and polymer manufacturing
- Construction materials: concrete carbonation and building applications
- Biological yield-boosting in greenhouses and algae cultivation
- Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) integration and optimization
- Digital solutions, IoT integration, and blockchain applications
- Novel applications: 3D printing materials and energy storage
- Storage & Transportation Infrastructure
- Geological storage site selection and capacity assessment
- Pipeline networks, shipping solutions, and multimodal transport
- Safety systems, monitoring technologies, and risk management
- Cost analysis across different transportation methods
- Smart infrastructure development and hub strategies
- Regional Market Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Detailed analysis of 350+ companies across the CCUS value chain
- Technology developers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers
- Financial performance, strategic partnerships, and competitive positioning
- Innovation pipelines, patent landscapes, and market strategies
This comprehensive report features detailed strategic analysis of over 350 leading companies spanning the entire CCUS ecosystem. The extensive company portfolio encompasses major industrial emitters and technology pioneers and more.
The report includes these components:
- PDF report
- Comprehensive Excel spreadsheet of all data.
- Mid-year Update
COMPANY PROFILES
- 3R-BioPhosphate
- Adaptavate
- Again
- Aeroborn B.V.
- Aether Diamonds
- AirCapture LLC
- Aircela Inc
- Airco Process Technology
- Air Company
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Air Protein
- Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC
- Airex Energy
- AirHive
- Airovation Technologies
- Algal Bio Co., Ltd.
- Algenol
- Algiecel ApS
- Andes Ag, Inc.
- Aqualung Carbon Capture
- Arborea
- Arca
- Arkeon Biotechnologies
- Asahi Kasei
- AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.
- Aspiring Materials
- Atoco
- Avantium N.V.
- Avnos, Inc.
- Aymium
- Axens SA
- Azolla
- Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd.
- BASF Group
- BC Biocarbon
- BP PLC
- Biochar Now
- Bio-Logica Carbon Ltd.
- Biomacon GmbH
- Biosorra
- Blue Planet Systems Corporation
- Blusink Ltd.
- Boomitra
- Brineworks
- BluSky, Inc.
- Breathe Applied Sciences
- Bright Renewables
- Brineworks
- Brilliant Planet Systems
- bse Methanol GmbH
- C-Capture
- C4X Technologies Inc.
- C2CNT LLC
- Calcin8 Technologies Limited
- Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd.
- Capchar Ltd.
- Captura Corporation
- Captur Tower
- Capture6
- Carba
- CarbiCrete
- Carbfix
- Carboclave
- Carbo Culture
- Carbofex Oy
- Carbominer
- Carbonade
- Carbonaide Oy
- Carbonaught Pty Ltd.
- CarbonFree
- Carbonova
- CarbonScape Ltd.
- Carbon8 Systems
- Carbon Blade
- Carbon Blue
- CarbonBuilt
- Carbon CANTONNE
- Carbon Capture, Inc. (CarbonCapture)
- Carbon Capture Machine (UK)
- Carbon Centric AS
- Carbon Clean Solutions Limited
- Carbon Collect Limited
- CarbonCure Technologies Inc.
- Carbon Geocapture Corp
- Carbon Engineering Ltd.
- CarbonFree
- Carbon Infinity Limited
- Carbon Limit
- Carbon Neutral Fuels
- Carbon Recycling International
- Carbon Re
- Carbon Reform, Inc.
- Carbon Ridge, Inc.
- Carbon Sink LLC
- CarbonStar Systems
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Carbonfree Chemicals
- CarbonMeta Research Ltd
- CarbonOrO Products B.V.
- CarbonQuest
- Carbon-Zero US LLC
- Carbyon BV
- Cella Mineral Storage
- Cemvita Factory Inc.
- CERT Systems, Inc.
- CFOAM Limited
- Charm Industrial
- Chevron Corporation
- Chiyoda Corporation
- China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy)
- Citroniq Chemicals LLC
- Clairity Technology
- Climeworks
- CNF Biofuel AS
- CO2 Capsol
- CO280
- CO2Rail Company
- CO2CirculAir B.V.
- Compact Carbon Capture AS (Baker Hughes)
- Concrete4Change
- Cool Planet Energy Systems
- CORMETECH
- Coval Energy B.V.
- Covestro AG
- C-Quester Inc.
- C-Questra
- Cquestr8 Limited
- CREW Carbon
- CyanoCapture
- D-CRBN
- Decarbontek LLC
- Deep Branch Biotechnology
- Deep Sky
- Denbury Inc.
- Dimensional Energy
- Dioxide Materials
- Dioxycle
- Drax
- 8Rivers
- Earth RepAIR
- Ebb Carbon
- Ecocera
- ecoLocked GmbH
- EDAC Labs
- Eion Carbon
- Econic Technologies Ltd
- EcoClosure LLC
- Electrochaea GmbH
- Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT)
- Empower Materials, Inc.
- Enerkem, Inc.
- enaDyne GmbH
- Entropy Inc.
- E-Quester
- Equatic
- Equinor ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exomad Green
- ExxonMobil
- 44.01
- Fairbrics
- Fervo Energy
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortera Corporation
- Framergy, Inc.
- Freres Biochar
- FuelCell Energy, Inc
- Funga
- GE Gas Power (General Electric)
- Giammarco Vetrocoke
- GigaBlue
- Giner, Inc
- Global Algae Innovations
- Global Thermostat LLC
- Graphyte
- Grassroots Biochar AB
- Graviky Labs
- GreenCap Solutions AS
- Greenlyte Carbon Technologies
- Greeniron H2 AB
- Green Sequest
- Gulf Coast Sequestration
- Greenlyte Carbon Technologies
- greenSand
- Hago Energetics
- Haldor Topsoe
- Heimdal CCU
- Heirloom Carbon Technologies
- High Hopes Labs
- Holcim Group
- Holocene
- Holy Grail, Inc.
- Honeywell
- Oy Hydrocell Ltd.
- Hyvegeo
- 1point8
- IHI Corporation
- Immaterial Ltd 0
- Ineratec GmbH
- Infinitree LLC
- Innovator Energy
- InnoSepra LLC
- Inplanet GmbH
- InterEarth
- ION Clean Energy, Inc.
- Japan CCS Co., Ltd.
- Jupiter Oxygen Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KC8 Capture Technologies (KC8)
- Krajete GmbH
- LanzaJet, Inc.
- Lanzatech
- Lectrolyst LLC
- Levidian Nanosystems
- Limenet 1
- The Linde Group
- Liquid Wind AB
- Lithos Carbon
- Living Carbon
- Loam Bio
- Low Carbon Korea
- Low Carbon Materials
- Made of Air GmbH
- Mango Materials, Inc
- Mantel Capture
- Mars Materials
- Mattershift
- MCI Carbon
- Mercurius Biorefining
- Minera Systems
- Mineral Carbonation International (MCi) Carbon
- Mission Zero Technologies
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- MOFWORX
- Molten Industries, Inc.
- Mosaic Materials, Inc. (Baker Hughes)
- Mote
- Myno Carbon
- Nanyang Zhongju Tianguan Low Carbon Technology Company
- NEG8 Carbon
- NeoCarbon
- Net Power, LLC
- NetZero
- Neustark AG
- Nevel AB
- Newlight Technologies LLC
- New Sky Energy
- Njord Carbon
- Norsk e-Fuel AS
- Novocarbo GmbH
- novoMOF AG
- Novo Nutrients
- Noya
- Nuada Carbon Capture
- Oakbio
- Obrist Group
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- O.C.O Technology
- OCOchem
- Octavia Carbon
- Onnu
- Orchestra Scientific S.L.
- Origen Carbon Solutions
- Osaki CoolGen Corporation
- OXCCU Tech Ltd.
- OxEon Energy, LLC
- Oxylum
- Oxylus Energy
- Paebbl AB
- Parallel Carbon Limited
- Perpetual Next Technologies
- Photanol B.V.
- Phycobloom
- Phytonix Corporation
- Plantd
- Planetary Technologies
- Pond Technologies
- Prometheus Fuels, Inc.
- Prometheus Materials
- PTTEP
- Proton Power, Inc.
- Pure Life Carbon. Inc.
- PYREG GmbH
- PyroCCS
- Qaptis
- RedoxNRG
- Remora
- Removr
- RepAir Carbon DAC Ltd.
- Rewind
- Rplace
- Rubi Laboratories, Inc.
- rubisCO2
- Saipem S.p.A.
- Seabound
- Seachange Technologies
- Sekisui Chemical
- SeaO2
- Seeo2 Energy, Inc.
- Seaweed Generation
- Seratech
- Shell plc
- Silicate Carbon
- Sirona Technologies
- SkyMining AB
- SkyNano Technologies
- Skyrenu Technologies
- Skytree
- SLB Capturi
- Solar Foods Oy
- Soletair Power Oy
- Solidia Technologies
- South Ocean Air
- Southern Green Gas
- Spiritus Technologies
- Steeper Energy
- Stiesdal
- Stockholm Exergi AB
- Storegga Geotechnologies Limited
- Sublime Systems
- Sunfire GmbH
- Sustaera
- Svante, Inc.
- Synhelion
- Quantiam Technologies Inc.
- Takachar
- Tandem Technical
- TerraCOH, Inc.
- TerraFixing, Inc.
- Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd.
- TierraSpec Ltd.
- TotalEnergies SE
- Travertine Technologies, Inc.
- Twelve
- Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering
- Underground Forest
- UNDO Carbon Ltd.
- UniSieve Ltd.
- UP Catalyst
- Vertus Energy Ltd.
- Verdox
- ViridiCO2
- Vortis Carbon Co.
- Vycarb
- Wakefield BioChar
- WasteX
- Yama Carbon
- YuanChu Technology Corp.
- Zero Carbon Systems
- ZoraMat Solutions
- ZS2 Technologies
