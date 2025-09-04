Monoclonal Antibodies Therapeutics Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1,057.91 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 265.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,057.91 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.84%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during 2025-2034 in the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market.

By type, the human mAb segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type, the humanized mAb segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the studied years.

By application, the cancer segment held a major share of the market in 2024.

By application, the autoimmune disease segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment led the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the predicted timeframe.

Market Overview & Potential

These therapeutics are lab-produced proteins, which can accurately target specific molecules to treat diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Furthermore, the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market is fostering advancements in antibody engineering, including generating fully humanized antibodies, which have minimized immune responses and enhanced treatment outcomes. As well as researchers are also investigating innovative and optimized ways to deliver mAbs, likewise inhaled antibodies for respiratory diseases, to boost efficacy and patient convenience.

What are the Kry Growth Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

In the revolutionary era, the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market is mainly propelled by the growing chronic disease cases, which are increasingly demanding targeted therapies. This demand further drives the development of more efficient and tailored treatment solutions. Besides this, ongoing major R&D investments from both government and private sectors are supporting the discovery and development of newer mAb-based therapies. A rise in innovations in genetic engineering and biotechnology is resulting in the emergence of novel therapeutics.

What are the Drifts in the Monoclonal Antibodies Therapeutics Market?

Mainly involved growth factors in the respective market are the arising investment and collaboration among diverse organizations for the development of new approaches.

In June 2025, Bio-Techne Corporation entered into a distribution agreement with the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) that allows the Company to sell USP monoclonal antibody (mAb) and recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) reference standards with its analytical solutions.

In December 2024, Indapta Therapeutics secured $22.5 million in funding to expand the clinical development of its lead candidate, IDP-023, an allogeneic g-NK (FcRγ-deficient natural killer) cell therapy naturally engineered to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In December 2024, Chennai-based Omexa Formulary Pvt Ltd planned to start a new manufacturing unit for monoclonal antibodies and formulation products with an investment of ₹95 crore.



What are Major Limitations in the Market?

There are certain challenges arising in the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market, including a wider need for a cold chain for storage and transport, with other logistical complexities and expenses. For some mAb therapies, there may be a barrier in their injectable forms, like intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration, due to protein instability and the propensity to aggregate.

Regional Analysis

Monoclonal Antibodies Therapeutics Market Size, By Region (USD Billion)

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 North America 106.1 121.2 138.5 158.2 180.8 206.6 236.0 269.6 308.0 351.9 402.0 Europe 66.3 75.8 86.7 99.2 113.5 129.8 148.4 169.7 194.1 222.0 253.9 Asia-Pacific 53.0 61.5 71.3 82.7 95.9 111.2 128.9 149.5 173.3 200.8 232.7 Latin America 21.2 24.5 28.3 32.7 37.8 43.7 50.5 58.3 67.4 77.8 89.9 Middle East & Africa 18.6 21.5 24.8 28.7 33.2 38.4 44.4 51.3 59.4 68.6 79.3

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America accounted for the biggest share of the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market. This region’s strong healthcare system, highest healthcare spending, and advanced hospitals and specialty pharmacies are offering broader patient access and adoption of mAb therapies. Nowadays, the US is focusing on producing next-generation products, like antibody-drug conjugates, coupled with a stricter regulatory framework. This regulatory landscape is escalating the launch of new mAb drugs and biosimilars in the US and other major regions.

For this market,

In November 2024, Laekna, Inc., a global biotech company, made a clinical collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), a global player in cardiometabolic health, to boost the development of LAE102, a novel ActRIIA mAb as a novel treatment for obesity.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid growth in the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market. Across the ASAP, there is a growing cases of chronic and autoimmune diseases, like different cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, increasing demand for advanced, targeted treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies. Whereas, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea are accelerating investments in biomanufacturing, R&D, and other local progression of these therapeutics.

For instance,

In December 2024, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, and Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company in China, partnered for JYB1904 (RAPT designation RPT904), a clinical-stage, half-life extended anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) monoclonal antibody.



Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Monoclonal Antibodies Therapeutics Market Size, By Type (USD Billion)

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Human mAb 145.8 168.1 193.7 223.3 257.4 296.6 341.8 394.0 454.0 523.3 603.0 Humanized mAb 66.3 75.8 86.7 99.2 113.5 129.8 148.4 169.7 194.1 222.0 253.9 Chimeric mAb 39.8 45.5 52.0 59.4 67.9 77.6 88.7 101.4 115.8 132.4 151.3 Murine mAb 13.3 15.1 17.3 19.7 22.5 25.7 29.3 33.5 38.2 43.6 49.7

The human mAb segment registered dominance in the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market in 2024. Ongoing advances in genetic engineering, biotechnology, and protein engineering are supporting the wide range of applications of human mAb. Alongside, other approaches are currently being developed over the conventional hybridoma technology to merge phage display libraries, B-cell immortalization, and the use of transgenic mice to generate fully human antibodies.

On the other hand, the humanized mAb segment is estimated to grow rapidly in the studied years. The advantages of this type include minimized immunogenicity, enhanced effectiveness, and expanded safety as compared to older antibody types, resulting in greater demand for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease treatments. Nowadays, they have immense applications in immediate immunity against pathogens, particularly Dengue, HIV, and influenza, and are being executed as a new paradigm for vaccines and antiviral therapies.

By application analysis

In 2024, the cancer segment captured the dominating share of the market. The increasing development of targeted and customized therapies is widely impacting their adoption in the growing cancer cases. Ongoing new approaches involve the use of these mAbs integrated with nanoscale delivery systems to expand their targeted delivery and therapeutic efficacy. Additionally, this supports boosting stability, controlling release, and increasing penetration into the tumor. Also, the huge utilization of mAbs by coupling with other treatments, especially chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and other immunotherapies, is assisting in raising survival rates.

And, the autoimmune disease segment is predicted to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The segment has been adopting newer mAbs that are established to target two or more molecules simultaneously, augmenting their therapeutic potential in difficult autoimmune conditions by blocking multiple signaling pathways. Although researchers are working to target membrane-bound receptors and other cellular components implicated in autoimmune pathogenesis, with providing innovative treatment plans. The contribution of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies targeting multiple inflammatory pathways, and the development of more potent antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are escalating convenience and efficiency.

By distribution channel analysis

The hospital pharmacy segment captured the largest revenue share of the monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market in 2024. A prominent driver of this segment expansion is the participation of pharmacists, who facilitate vital clinical and pharmacological expertise for required dosing, formulation, and drug monitoring, which is important for these specialized treatments. Hospital pharmacies possess a favourable environment, cold storage, infusion centers, and well-trained personnel, which are essential for handling and administering injectable biologics like mAbs.

Whereas, the online pharmacy segment will register the fastest growth during 2025-2034. Leveraging telemedicine approaches is widely supported to enhance accessibility of mAb therapeutics, mainly in cost-sensitive markets or for patients with mobility concerns. Eventually, these online pharmacies act as a valuable, complementary channel for ongoing and long-term care of chronic issues. The wider and developing trend regarding decentralized healthcare and outpatient treatment favors online pharmacies as convenient, accessible points for managing various health concerns.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Intas Pharmaceuticals unveiled HETRONIFLY™ (Serplulimab), India's first novel immunotherapy for advanced small-cell lung cancer.

In July 2025, Infinimmune, a biotechnology company, launched GLIMPSE-1 AI model trained exclusively on human antibody sequences for advanced therapeutic engineering.

In July 2025, Twist Bioscience expanded its in vivo antibody discovery services with the launch of a humanized transgenic mouse model.



Monoclonal Antibodies Therapeutics Market Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

GSK plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Molecular Depot LLC

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

Abbott

Biogen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

UCB S.A.

Merus N.V.

GENEXTGENOMICS.COM

Biogenuix



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Human mAb

Humanized mAb

Chimeric mAb

Murine mAb

By Application

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

