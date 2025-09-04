Boomi Achieves 78% Faster Testing Cycles Using LambdaTest’s HyperExecute Platform

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a GenAI-powered quality engineering platform, has helped Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, to transform its software testing processes using HyperExecute, LambdaTest’s next-gen cloud test execution and orchestration platform.

As Boomi’s infrastructure and product complexity grew due to rapid expansion and acquisitions, its legacy in-house testing setup became a bottleneck, taking up to 9.5 hours for a single test cycle. This slowed down CI/CD processes and delayed feedback loops.

“We have tripled our tests and are now executing them in under two hours,” said Hrishi Potdar, Software Quality Senior Principal Engineer at Boomi. “This is one of our biggest achievements for UI automation with HyperExecute.”

After switching to LambdaTest’s HyperExecute, Boomi achieved remarkable results, including 78% faster test execution and 7 hours saved per test cycle. Additionally, Boomi achieved three-times more test coverage and 99% test accuracy across ~two million executions in 2025.

Beyond speed and scalability, LambdaTest helped Boomi tackle test flakiness, streamline CI/CD at scale, and consolidate fragmented infrastructure. HyperExecute enabled reliable execution across a range of frameworks, including Selenium, Cypress, and Playwright, critical for a distributed team of over 650 engineers globally.

“Boomi’s success story underscores the transformative power of a modern testing platform,” said Mayank Bhola, Co‑Founder & Head of Product at LambdaTest. “By eliminating testing bottlenecks, they’ve unlocked new levels of scalability and efficiency.”

With LambdaTest’s AI-native test execution and orchestration platform, Boomi demonstrates a best-practice model for growing tech enterprises, reflecting a forward-looking QA transformation built for speed, scalability, and AI-native first testing.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.