HII Awards 193 Scholarships Through Annual Fund

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that 193 dependent children of HII employees have been awarded new and renewed scholarships through the company’s scholarship fund for the 2025-2026 school year. The HII Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to dependent children of HII employees who are pursuing a post-secondary college or technical-vocational degree and to dependent children who are enrolled in qualifying pre-kindergarten school readiness programs.

“The scholarship program is an essential part of HII's commitment to supporting education and fostering future talent,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO. “We are incredibly proud to serve HII families in this way and to contribute to the success of these exceptional young individuals. Congratulations to all of the recipients and their families.”

The HII Scholarship Fund, now in its 10th year, is administered through Scholarship America. The selection process for awards is independent of HII and is based on academic scholarship and financial need, ensuring fairness and objectivity. This year, after reviewing all the applications and confirming eligibility based on pre-identified criteria, Scholarship America awarded:

30 scholarships for four-year college degrees

20 scholarships for two-year degrees

50 scholarships for early childhood school-readiness programs



This year, 93 previously awarded scholarships were renewed. Scholarships ranged from $1,500 annually for students enrolled in two-year degree or vocational programs to $3,000 per year for students enrolled in four-year programs. The fund also includes scholarships of up to $3,000 toward qualifying pre-school education costs.

With this year’s awards, HII totals stand at 1,766 scholarships awarded and renewed —representing more than $4.7 million in support of education opportunities to over 1,000 students throughout the life of the program.

The HII Scholarship Fund is one of many initiatives that highlight the company’s dedication to supporting educational advancement and nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators. For more information about the HII Scholarship Fund, or to watch videos from previous award recipients about how the program has helped them further their education, please visit: https://hii.com/hii-scholarship-fund/.

