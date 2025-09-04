M&T Bank and NextCorps Launch New Round of Scholarships for Aspiring Tech Entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&T Bank and NextCorps, a non-profit that helps innovative technology companies launch and grow, have announced the renewal of the M&T scholarship. The initiative plays a crucial role in strengthening the Rochester region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by removing barriers and providing essential resources and mentorship to those who might not otherwise have the means to pursue their entrepreneurial goals. M&T Bank has provided grant funding that will allow 10 entrepreneurs to receive one year of startup incubation services and coworking access at NextCorps for only $25 per month, saving individuals $3,000 in annual membership fees.

This is the second year the scholarship has been made available by M&T. In 2024, NextCorps received a significant number of applications, showcasing a diverse array of ideas and products, and highlighting the growing interest in tech entrepreneurship in the region. Of the 15 entrepreneurs who were awarded M&T scholarships last year, the majority explored a software-related approach to solving an industry problem and then worked to validate the business and customer demand for their solution.

“This grant is really focused on helping people at the earliest stage of entrepreneurship, where support plays a critical role in helping them move their idea into a promising startup,” said Dan Burns, M&T Bank Area Executive for Upstate New York, Western New York and Pennsylvania, and a NextCorps board member. “M&T has a long history of helping local business leaders build thriving companies. By assisting more people in pursuing their dreams of starting a business, we’re fueling the economic development engine and delivering more meaningful impacts for communities in the Rochester region and far beyond.”

“At M&T, we understand the importance of working together to help local businesses grow at every stage in their development,” said Steve Epping, M&T Bank Rochester Regional President. “By continuing our support for the M&T scholarship with NextCorps, we’re helping more local innovators, who are facing limited budgets or financial constraints, gain the tools, mentorship, and community they need to transform their early-stage startups into strong businesses that create jobs and contribute to regional growth.”

“Being a part of an incubator, having access to resources, and working within a community of other entrepreneurs can greatly improve success rates—but it’s not always accessible,” said Matt Foley, Managing Director, Startup Incubation, NextCorps. “Our goal in continuing our teaming with M&T Bank is to help more individuals tap into all the support that’s available here for building viable businesses.”

Startup Weprogy is just one company that has benefitted from the scholarship. “The mentorship and support I received from NextCorps after receiving the M&T scholarship was instrumental in helping me launch my startup, and in bringing a centralized platform to the market that changes the way real estate decision-makers find and hire skilled subcontractors," said founder Diana Kleps.

During the 12 months of incubation services, startup scholarship recipients will receive structured coaching from an entrepreneur-in-residence (EIR) who will advise on market analysis, prototype development, capitalization strategy, and business plan development. They’ll have access to NextCorps’ facilities, including a dedicated coworking desk, the prototyping lab, digital media studio, and meeting spaces, as well as opportunities to network and learn from a community of 70+ startups in the incubator.

To be eligible for the M&T scholarship, individuals must be located in the nine-county Rochester region and new to NextCorps’ incubation services. NextCorps is looking for coachable individuals at the pre-revenue stage who have an idea for a scalable, tech-enabled product or service. Participants must also be able to contribute $25 per month toward the membership fee, which is valued at $275 per month. Preference will be given to applicants where cost is a barrier.

The scholarship will be awarded to a maximum of 10 people. Scholarship applications are being accepted from September 22 until November 7, 2025. Apply here .

NextCorps will be holding a virtual informational session on Monday, September 22 from 12:00-1:00 PM EDT to help people assess if they would be eligible for the scholarship. Register here .