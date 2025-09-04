Investments in smart grid technology keep lights on for DTE customers, preventing more than 16,000 outages so far this year

DETROIT, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced a milestone in its work to improve electric reliability for customers. So far this year, DTE’s smart grid devices have prevented more than 16,000 outages throughout DTE’s electric service territory. Accelerating the deployment of these smart devices is a critical component of DTE’s five-year, $10 billion plan to build the electric grid of the future and deliver on its commitment to reduce power outages by 30% and cut outage time in half by the end of 2029.

“We're building an electric grid that is smarter, stronger and more reliable," said Matt Paul, president, DTE Electric. “Accelerating our investments to build a smarter grid is a game-changer for our customers and we’re already seeing positive results. This technology gives us the ability to automatically reroute power and get crews to trouble spots faster, which means more reliable electricity for our customers."

By the numbers

16,019 power outages have been prevented since the beginning of the year.

since the beginning of the year. 675+ new reclosing devices will be installed by the end of this year, more than doubling the number of reclosers on our system since 2023. Reclosers can speed restoration by providing crews with an exact location of damage during an outage as well as rerouting power so more customers have service while crews make repairs.

This is part of our five-year, $10 billion plan to improve electric reliability.

to improve electric reliability. DTE is committed to reducing outages by 30%, cutting outage time in half by 2029.

How it works

DTE’s smart grid is an interconnected system that includes the company’s Advanced Distribution Management System software, state-of-the-art Systems Operation Center, substation equipment, automated smart devices, smart meters and more. The automated smart devices allow the company to remotely monitor, operate and control the grid across the communities that DTE serves, minimizing service interruptions for customers.

DTE will add more than 675 devices to its electric grid by the end of 2025, more than doubling the number of devices already on the system since the automation program started in 2023. DTE’s commitment to fully automating the grid by 2029 will provide the following benefits:

Improved safety: Smart grid devices can automatically detect and de-energize downed wires, helping to keep people safe.

Smart grid devices can automatically detect and de-energize downed wires, helping to keep people safe. Fewer outages: Smart devices are designed to isolate areas of damage and reroute power, so the lights stay on for many customers while crews make repairs.

Smart devices are designed to isolate areas of damage and reroute power, so the lights stay on for many customers while crews make repairs. Shorter outages and quicker restoration: Smart devices can quickly identify the location of the damaged equipment, so crews can arrive at the location faster and begin making repairs.

Transitioning to a smart grid is just one part of DTE’s broader plan to build the grid of the future, which also includes upgrading existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming or removing trees.

Find out where smart device and other reliability work is happening on DTE’s Power Improvements Map.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.