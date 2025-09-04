BlockQuarry Corp. Begins Testing BLQCBuster Prototype

HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company specializing in AI-driven computing solutions, announced today that the comprehensive testing of its BLQCBuster mining system has begun and the engineers from BlockQuarry’s contract partner Black Ocean Technologies, Inc. expect this validation process to be completed by the beginning of November.

"I can’t thank the team at Black Ocean Technologies enough for meeting every deadline we set back in the spring," said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. "We firmly believe the testing of this innovative mining system will absolutely meet, if not exceed, our expectations. Once the preliminary results are documented and reviewed, we will publish when miner orders will be accepted and processed."

Boehmer will be heading to York, PA on September 15 to visit the manufacturing facility and meet with management to discuss production schedules and timelines for order delivery.

“I’ve been looking forward to this visit for quite a while as I knew this would be a momentous milestone for BLQC shareholders, given the tumultuous history of this company,” Boehmer added. “We are going to memorialize the visit with video and interviews and will post on X after the footage has been packaged.”

BLQCBuster’s innovative modular chip design, which delivers superior mining capability per node, will allow BlockQuarry to deliver superior mining infrastructure with unprecedented scalability and reliability. The scalable architecture enables flexible cluster configurations with customizable row and column arrangements that solve issues found in current market solutions, which will catapult BlockQuarry as a leading provider of next-generation mining infrastructure solutions.

While management’s focus has centered around BLQCBuster testing, the company has also been working hard to build a backend support system that will offer the best in customer service.

“The company is not only committed to producing the best next generation miners but building a customer service program to match,” Boehmer said. “We will release more details in the coming weeks about our Day 2 customer service program dubbed ‘BLQCSmith,’ which will be based in the U.S. and provide yet more good paying jobs to Americans.”

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

For more information, please contact us at gboehmer@blockquarrycorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of BlockQuarry Corp to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations.