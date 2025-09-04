Tatari Redesigns TV Advertising With Major Platform Update to Simplify Convergent TV

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari, the leading platform for buying and measuring ads across Convergent TV , announced a major platform update for advertisers. The release introduces a reimagined self-serve experience that opens Tatari’s advanced capabilities to digital‑first marketers—while preserving advanced features for power users at agencies and in-house marketing teams.

Most self-serve TV ad platforms today are built on white-labeled DSPs and offer access to just one piece of the TV landscape: streaming inventory bought programmatically. That means limited transparency, little control, and no way to manage campaigns across both linear and streaming. Tatari was built differently—from the ground up to support direct publisher buying and programmatic in a single platform. With this update, those advanced capabilities are now also available to more teams through a streamlined self-serve experience.

New Platform Features

AI-powered media planning for prospecting that builds optimized TV campaigns instantly, leveraging 8 years of performance data across billions of media dollars.

Lookalike Audiences – Advanced audience targeting that identifies households with a high affinity to a particular brand, delivering dramatically improved conversion rates and ROAS.

Propensity‑Based Retargeting – Proprietary algorithm dynamically aligns spend with propensity to convert, driving stronger performance across streaming TV campaigns.

Behavioral and contextual data, used to allocate impressions to the right advertiser campaigns.

Supply Path Optimization – Fully integrated with Tatari's publisher-direct media execution.

Granular Online Video Targeting – The option to buy brand‑safe, transparent online video placements that complement streaming and extend reach with performance control.

Streaming Incrementality * – A new methodology to measure true lift on streaming without PSA‑style waste, enabling always‑on incrementality.

Retail Modeled Conversions * – Measurement of Amazon and retail conversions through modeled outcomes to complement deterministic attribution, where direct signals are sparse.

Data Clean Room – A native integration with Vault lets advertisers securely share first-party data, including conversion events and lifetime value (LTV), for TV measurement. This privacy-enhanced setup needs no license, pixel, or complex configuration and enables accurate attribution in login-gated or post-purchase environments.

Easy onboarding, with guided, unified workflows* – Brings the full Tatari platform into a self-serve experience, so anyone will be able to sign up and pay with a credit card. In‑house teams and non‑media‑buying experts can plan, activate, and report with market‑leading features backed by best‑practice presets and in‑platform recommendations, for faster launches and smarter optimization.

Items marked with an asterisk (*) are in beta or early access. Beta enrollments are open to eligible brands and agencies that can request access here .

“Tatari has long equipped sophisticated marketers with the most advanced tools in TV,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO and Co‑founder of Tatari. “Our new and improved self‑serve experience brings that power to more teams by removing unnecessary complexity. And while much of the market runs on third‑party DSPs under the hood, Tatari is built on direct publisher rails—so brands get premium supply, fewer layers of fees, and performance they can see. Combined with our measurement leadership, this is the most capable—and now the most accessible—Convergent TV platform on the market.”

