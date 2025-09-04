Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale of Hirlinger Chevrolet in West Harrison, Indiana to Cronin Auto Group

Columbus, OH, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce the sale of Hirlinger Chevrolet in West Harrison, Indiana to Cronin Auto Group. The transaction, which closed on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, was facilitated by Tim Wild, Director of the Midwest and Plains Region at Tim Lamb Group.

After proudly serving the greater Cincinnati area – spanning Southwest Ohio, Southern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky -since 1979, the family-owned and operated dealership has been acquired by Cronin Auto Group. The store will now operate as Cronin Chevrolet, located at 1582 Harrison Brookville Rd. West Harrison, Indiana 47060. The dealership features a 30,000 square foot building on 8 acres, a full-service GM-certified repair center with the latest diagnostic equipment, a dedicated pre-owned vehicle lot, and a car wash.

The dealership, owned by brothers Mike, Steve, and Ted Hirlinger, built a lasting legacy of customer care, integrity, and community involvement.

“We are grateful for the relationships that we have formed over the years. While this chapter is closing for our family, the memories and experiences will always remain,” stated Mike Hirlinger.

“During one of the biggest decisions in our lives, we relied on Tim Wild to help us through this process. He was a great asset to work with. He really understood our needs, and walked us through the entire process,” added Steve Hirlinger.

Tim Wild expressed his satisfaction with how the transaction came together, noting both his relationship with the Hirlinger family and his past experience with Cronin Auto Group. “It was an honor to work with the Hirlinger family. They cared deeply about finding the right buyer, and Cronin Auto Group is a perfect fit to continue their legacy of integrity and customer service.” Wild continued with, “This marks the third time I’ve had the privilege to of working with Pat Cronin and each time he has proven to be an exceptional buyer. I’m confident that he and his team will be outstanding stewards of this business.”

With this acquisition, Cronin Auto Group expands its footprint to eight dealerships across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, representing Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Kia, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and now Chevrolet.

“We are thrilled to add Chevrolet to our lineup of brands and to grow our presence in the tri-state region,” stated Patrick Cronin, President and CEO of Cronin Auto Group. “The Hirlinger family has built an incredible reputation over the years, and we look forward to building on that foundation while continuing to deliver the same level of service and community support customers have come to expect.”

