WSG’s European Employment & Labor Group Releases an ESG Guide for Employment & Labor Practices

As businesses face increasing pressure to adopt sustainable and ethical practices, the report highlights ESG’s pivotal role in shaping workforce strategies and corporate responsibility. Employers are expected not only to comply with evolving legal requirements but also to implement forward-looking policies addressing sustainability, social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, fair pay, and human rights across their operations and supply chains.

The report:

Provides an overview of ESG-related employment and labor law trends across European jurisdictions.

Serves as a practical resource to help employers anticipate legal developments and adopt best practices.

Offers a starting point for understanding ESG obligations and opportunities in this dynamic area.

"This collaborative initiative from WSG members not only delivers jurisdiction-specific guidance on ESG-related employment matters but also connects businesses with legal professionals in each market," stated Niel Maclean, WSG Employment and Labor Practice Group Leader and Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn. "Whether seeking advice on navigating compliance challenges or implementing sustainable workplace policies, businesses can rely on WSG member firms for expert legal support."

Developed in collaboration with leading WSG member firms across Europe, the report provides actionable insights to help employers integrate ESG considerations into employment and labor law strategies.

You can access the Employment & Labor Report: ESG-Related Trends in Europe in digital or printable form.

