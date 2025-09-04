PXG Expands Tour Series Putter Collection with New PXG Tour Series Fat Brandon Putter

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG®, the global golf equipment and apparel powerhouse founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, has announced the latest addition to its Tour Series Putter lineup – the PXG Tour Series Fat Brandon® putter.

The PXG Tour Series Brandon putter family offers golfers a modern take on classic putter silhouettes, delivering uncompromising performance with distinctive aesthetics. The original Tour Series Brandon putter is a traditional blade with soft ballasts and timeless styling. The Tour Series Brandon II putter offers a more squared blade with defined ballasts for a sharper look. While the newly released Tour Series Fat Brandon putter completes the trio as a wide blade with dual-material construction for added forgiveness.

Pairing 100% 303 stainless steel milled body with a lightweight 6061 aluminum sole plate, the Tour Series Fat Brandon putter is engineered for golfers who want the precision and feel of a tour-inspired blade with the added confidence of a wider profile. The aluminum insert displaces 30-grams of mass from the center of the club head, which is redistributed to the perimeter to boost MOI. Also featuring PXG’s shallow fly-cut face milling, the putter produces firm, responsive feedback.

Like the Tour Series Brandon and Brandon II putters, the Tour Series Fat Brandon putter showcases a high-contrast sightline and ballasts that frame the ball cleanly at address. The plumber’s neck hosel promotes a mid-toe hang angle, making it optimal for players with mild face rotation but versatile enough for a variety of putting strokes. Precision sole weights allow players to fine-tune the head weight and balance to suit stroke tendencies, helping combat pushes or pulls. PXG’s Dancing Darkness Skull® insignia adds unique visual styling and personality to the series.

“These putters are absolutely beautiful and a formidable ally on any green in the hands of the right golfer,” said PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons. “With the Fat Brandon, we’re giving players who love the look of a blade a bit more confidence and forgiveness without sacrificing feel.”

The new PXG Tour Series Fat Brandon putter is available now for $499.99 and can be customized in-store, online, or over the phone. For more information or to schedule a custom fitting, visit www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.

