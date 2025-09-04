North America and Europe Electric Bus Connected Infrastructure Market Report 2025: Charging Station Market for Buses Expected to Triple, Hitting €1.5 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Infrastructure for Electric Buses, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments on the intelligent transportation system and charging station market for electric buses in public transport. The total market value of public transport ITS for electric buses in Europe and North America is forecasted to grow from €150.1 million in 2024 to reach €460.7 million by 2029. The charging station market value for electric buses is estimated to grow from €507.3 million in 2024 to €1.50 billion in 2029.

The Connected Infrastructure for Electric Buses report analyses the latest developments on the intelligent transportation system and charging station market for public transport in Europe and North America. This research report provides unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies.

The market for ITS solutions and charging stations for electric buses in Europe and North America to reach €2 billion by 2029

The number of battery-electric buses has grown significantly in the last years. The report estimates that the number of electric buses in Europe and North America increased from about 1,000 in 2016 to around 31,000 in 2024. The growing fleets of electric buses have created new challenges for public transport operators and agencies. Limited driving range and the need to integrate charging stations have expanded the demand for intelligent transport systems (ITS) that bring together all the necessary infrastructure, including electric buses, charging stations and depots. The term ITS refers to information and communications technology applied to transport infrastructure and vehicles.

The analyst is of the opinion that the market for ITS solutions for electric buses is in a growth phase which will last for several years to come. Mega-challenges such as urbanisation,

climate change and traffic congestion continue to encourage investments in electric buses and ITS, contributing to a positive outlook for the market. The increased energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the supply chain issues following the COVID-19 pandemic have had limited adverse effect on the electrification of public transport. The total market value of public transport ITS for electric buses in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent from € 110.4 million in 2024 to reach € 359.1 million by 2029.

Vehicle and driver monitoring software as well as vehicle gateways are together estimated to account for € 30.7 million of the market value in 2024, while the corresponding number for charging station management software is € 21.5 million. In North America, the total market value of ITS solutions for electric buses is forecasted to grow slower at a CAGR of 21 percent from € 39.7 million in 2024 to reach € 101.6 million in 2029. The US administration has reduced its support for the transition to electric transportation which is expected to affect growth in the US in the coming years. Vehicle and driver monitoring software and vehicle gateways are estimated to account for € 10.5 million of the market value in 2024, while the corresponding number for charging station management software is € 7.9 million.

Some ITS players offer complete turnkey solutions including functionality for most of the ITS applications for electric buses utilised by public transport operators, but many vendors on the market are also specialised ITS players focusing on a few subsystems. Major international ITS players such as INIT, IVU, Trapeze and Clever Devices can provide complete turnkey solutions. IVU has customers mainly in Europe, while Clever Devices, INIT and Trapeze have stronger presence in North America. EQUANS is also a major global player and its CAD/AVL systems have been installed on electric buses both in Europe and North America. ViriCiti has been one of the leading telematics providers for electric buses, before it was acquired by ChargePoint in August 2021. The company now offers hardware and software for the management of buses and charging stations under the ChargePoint brand, which additionally has a comprehensive portfolio of charging hardware and software. Other important providers serving public transport companies with different types of solutions for electric buses include the Scandinavian companies Consat Telematics, FARA and Saga Tenix. The Canadian company GIRO is an important player in the scheduling and planning segment, while PSI Transcom is a prominent provider of depot and charging management software in Europe.

Most of the bus OEMs on the market offer conventional telematics solutions, but the strategies in the area of electric bus specific solutions vary between the players. The European market for electric buses is served by a variety of manufacturers. The Chinese company Yutong reached the highest number of registrations in 2024, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Wrightbus, Iveco Bus, BYD, Solaris and Traton Group. In North America, New Flyer holds a dominant position and other notable players include Gillig, Phoenix Motor, BYD and Nova Bus.

Charging stations play a significant role in the electrification of bus fleets. The charging station market value for buses in Europe and North America is estimated to have reached over €500 million in 2024. Growing at a CAGR of 24%, the total market value is expected to reach €1.5 billion in 2029.

A group of vendors have emerged as leaders on the market for bus chargers. Examples of major charging station providers in the market for bus charging include ABB E-mobility, BTC Power, Camber, Efacec, Ekoenergetyka, IES Synergy, Kempower, SBRS (Shell Group) and Siemens (together with Heliox).

This report answers the following questions

What is the current state and size of the electric bus market?

Which are the leading providers of public transport ITS solutions for electric buses?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of electric buses?

How are the regulatory developments in the EU and NA affecting the electric bus industry?

What equipment and service offerings are available from EV charging station vendors?

How will the electric bus and public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on electric bus fleets in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the electric bus ITS value chain and key applications.

Profiles of 23 aftermarket ITS solution and 16 EV charging hardware vendors.

Summary of 23 OEM propositions from electric bus brands.

Case studies of 12 electric bus initiatives.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated market forecasts lasting until 2029

Key Topics Covered:

Public Transport in Europe and North America

Modal split of passenger transport

Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

Electric vehicle types and electric bus fleet statistics

Market shares for electric bus and coach OEMs

Organisation and contracting in public transport

ITS Technologies and Solutions

Public transport ITS infrastructure

Public transport management

Traveller management

Driver management

Vehicle management

Charging station management

Charging Technologies and Standards

Electric vehicle charging

Connector standards

Electric bus charging

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market analysis

Value chain analysis

Industry trends Open architectures alter the ITS value chain Connected charging stations are a requirement for public transport operations Opportunity charging regains traction New entrants increase the competition among the bus OEMs Standards improving interoperability are essential for the electric bus market The electric bus market continues to grow despite economic uncertainty Energy supply will be an increasingly important issue for electric bus fleets Centralised power cabinets may save space and money in electric fleet depots The rising importance of cybersecurity



OEM Products and Strategies

Bluebus (Bollore Group)

BYD

CaetanoBus (Salvador Caetano Group)

Daimler Truck

Mercedes-Benz

Thomas Built Buses

Ebusco

Gillig

Irizar e-mobility (Irizar Group)

Iveco Group

NFI Group

Alexander Dennis

New Flyer

Motor Coach Industries

Phoenix Motor

Rampini

Solaris Bus and Coach

Switch Mobility

TRATON Group

International Motors

MAN Truck & Bus

Scania

VDL Bus & Coach (VDL Groep)

Volvo Group

Wrightbus

Yutong Group

Aftermarket Solution Providers

Actia

Atron

BP Pulse

Clever Devices

Consat Telematics

EQUANS

FARA (Modaxo)

GIRO

INIT

IVU

Optibus

Pilotfish

PSI Transcom

Questar Auto Technologies

Saga Tenix

Sycada

Telia Company

Trapeze Group (Modaxo)

Twaice

Verkehrsautomatisierung Berlin (Hanning & Kahl)

Vontas (Modaxo)

Webfleet

ZF

Charging Station Providers

ABB E-Mobility

BTC Power (E.ON)

Camber

ChargePoint

Chargepoly

Circontrol

Efacec

Ekoenergetyka

Hitachi Energy

IES Synergy

InCharge Energy (ABB)

Kempower

SBRS (Shell Group)

Siemens

Tritium

XCharge

Case Studies: Electric Bus Projects

Arriva

Association du Transport Urbain du Quebec (ATUQ)

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)

Keolis

Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA)

Nobina

Qbuzz

RATP Group

Ruter

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)

Transdev

VR Group

