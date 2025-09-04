Saudi Arabia Retail Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Expanding Digitalization, Increased Tourism Driving Luxury and Souvenir Sales, and a Shift Towards Digital Payments

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Retail Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Retail Market was valued at USD 268.56 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 398.45 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.80%. The Saudi Arabia Retail market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. Rising disposable incomes and a young, tech-savvy population are fueling increased consumer spending across various retail segments. Rapid urbanization and the expansion of modern infrastructure, including shopping malls and e-commerce platforms, are enhancing retail accessibility and convenience.







Also, the government's Vision 2030 initiative is playing a pivotal role by encouraging economic diversification and attracting foreign investment into the retail sector. The shift toward digitalization, with a surge in online shopping and mobile commerce, is also transforming the retail landscape. Evolving consumer preferences for global brands, healthier lifestyles, and premium products further stimulate market development. Together, these drivers are reshaping Saudi Arabia's retail sector into a dynamic and competitive environment.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Tourism Sector Across the Region



The rising tourism sector across the region is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of Saudi Arabia's retail market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2022, Saudi Arabia welcomed approximately 18 million international tourists, marking a substantial rise compared to the previous year. As the Kingdom continues to attract a growing number of international and domestic tourists, retail spending has seen a significant surge. Tourists contribute to increased demand for luxury goods, fashion, souvenirs, and electronics, particularly in major urban centers and tourist destinations.



Large-scale projects such as entertainment zones, heritage sites, and beachfront resorts are drawing visitors, thereby boosting footfall in retail outlets. Events, festivals, and seasons like Riyadh Season further elevate retail activity by attracting high volumes of shoppers. Also, infrastructure development and improved connectivity support the influx of tourists, enhancing access to retail zones. The government's focus on tourism as part of Vision 2030 ensures ongoing investment in the sector, creating a ripple effect that stimulates retail sales and positions Saudi Arabia as a leading retail and tourism destination.



Key Market Challenges

Supply Chain Constraints



Supply chain constraints present a significant challenge to Saudi Arabia's retail market, impacting efficiency, cost structures, and customer satisfaction. The Kingdom's vast geography and dispersed urban centers complicate logistics, making timely distribution to remote areas difficult. This is exacerbated by a shortage of warehousing space, particularly in major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, where over 95% of available warehouse space is already occupied, leading to increased rental costs and limited storage options.

Also, regulatory complexities and stringent customs procedures can cause delays in import clearance, affecting inventory levels and leading to stockouts. The reliance on traditional inventory management practices further hampers responsiveness to market demands. While initiatives under Vision 2030 aim to modernize logistics infrastructure and streamline regulations, the current supply chain challenges continue to pose significant hurdles for retailers striving to meet consumer expectations in a rapidly evolving market.



Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Digital Payment



The adoption of digital payments in Saudi Arabia has experienced remarkable growth, significantly transforming the retail landscape. As a part of this, according to a recent study as of 2024, electronic payments accounted for 79% of all retail transactions, up from 70% in 2023, marking a substantial increase in cashless transactions. This surge is attributed to several factors, including the widespread use of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, and the proliferation of fintech applications, which have made digital payments more accessible and convenient for consumers.



Government initiatives, such as the Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030, have also played a pivotal role by enhancing payment infrastructure and promoting digital financial services. The rise in digital payment adoption has not only streamlined retail transactions but also bolstered the growth of e-commerce, as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience and security of online payments. Looking ahead, the trend toward digital payments is expected to continue, further reshaping Saudi Arabia's retail sector and contributing to the nation's broader economic modernization goals.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $268.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $398.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Lulu Retail

Al Othaim Holding's

Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC

Bindawood Holding

Noon E Commerce Solutions One Person Company LLC

Amazon

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Jarir Bookstore

Nibras Al Arabia LLC

Gulf Marketing Group (GMG)

Saudi Arabia Retail Market, By Type:

Food Retail

Non-Food Retail

Saudi Arabia Retail Market, By Retail Store Type:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Baqala Stores

Departmental Stores

Exclusive Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Saudi Arabia Retail Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

