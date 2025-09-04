Medical Tourism Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Opportunities, Regulatory Insights, and Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Tourism Market is expected to grow from USD 73.174 billion in 2025 to USD 146.604 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.91%.



The Medical Tourism Market Study provides a detailed examination of the global medical tourism market, offering industry experts critical insights into market trends, treatment-specific dynamics, and competitive strategies shaping this rapidly growing sector. This study explores key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, with comprehensive segmentation by treatment type and geography. Designed to support strategic decision-making, the Medical Tourism Market Study equips stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence to navigate the evolving landscape of medical tourism.







The Medical Tourism Market Study analyzes the global medical tourism market, segmented by treatment type (Cardiovascular, Cancer, Orthopedic, Fertility, Neurological, Others) and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific). It includes robust analyses such as Porter's Five Force Analysis and Industry Value Chain Analysis, alongside strategic recommendations to help stakeholders capitalize on growth opportunities. The study also addresses currency, assumptions, and forecast timelines to provide a clear framework for understanding market dynamics.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the Medical Tourism Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence. For instance,

Bumrungrad International Hospital



has recently expanded its telemedicine platform, integrating advanced digital health solutions to offer pre- and post-treatment consultations for international patients, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. This development enhances patient accessibility and strengthens Bumrungrad's position in the fertility and neurological treatment segments. Similarly,

Apollo Hospitals



has pursued strategic partnerships with global insurance providers to streamline payment processes for cardiovascular and cancer treatments, improving affordability and attracting a broader international patient base. The study also covers emerging players, mergers, acquisitions, and a Vendor Competitiveness Matrix to provide a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.



Conclusion



The Medical Tourism Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the complexities of the medical tourism market. By offering detailed segmentation, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence, this study provides a robust framework for identifying opportunities and formulating effective strategies. With leading players like Bumrungrad International Hospital and Apollo Hospitals driving innovation and accessibility, the Medical Tourism Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly expanding industry.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $73.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $146.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Bumrungrad International Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Raffles Medical Group Ltd

BB Health Solutions

Asthetica

TransEarth Medical

Apollo Hospitals

Bangkok Chain Hospital

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Cardiovascular

Cancer

Orthopedic

Fertility

Neurological

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

