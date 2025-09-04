Attention New England CIOs: Just 1 Week Left – Register Now - Seats are Limited! Boston C-suite executives can still register for HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on September 11

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIOs, CTOs, CISOs! Register Now! C-level executives from the Greater Boston area who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise, reshape their businesses and help in their personal career ascension should attend HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on September 11. It is not to be missed.





“It’s important for top-tier CIOs and business technology executives from the East Coast’s Innovation Capital to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 17th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology

Preliminary speakers at the 17th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Madhuri Andrews, Executive Vice President & CIO, MKS Instruments

Vic Bhagat, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

Jody Blanchard, CISO, Werfen

Robin Das, Executive Director - Market Growth Strategist, DataBee, A Comcast Company

Martin Davis, CIO / Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates Ltd.

Doug Domin, Supervisor Special Agent, Criminal Cyber Squad, FBI, Boston Division

Paul Drapeau, Head of Global Information Security, New Balance

David Gerstle, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA

Tyler Gilbreath, CISO, Bain & Co.

Michael Gioia, CISO, Babson College

Ken Grady, Founder & Partner, HEVA Consulting

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Anjane Harve, Board Member and F500 CIO

Michael Israel, CIO, The Kraft Group

Jake Kokos, Regional Vice President, Glean

Jeffrey Moore, CISO, Gap Inc.

Harry Moseley, Advisor, Arrangr

Aviv Mussinger, CEO & Co-Founder, Kodem

Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College

Anna Ransley, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

Ramesh Razdan, CIO/CTO, Bain and Co.

Mark Rosa, SVP - CIO, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Rob Seifert, Senior Solution Advisor, SAP

Ravi Shankavaram, Strategic Board Advisor

David Vidoni, CIO, Pegasystems

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Boston-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Harvard Club of Boston, 374 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, Massachusetts, 02215. There is no cost for qualified attendees.

Valued Partners so far for the 17th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partners: Apptio, Schneider Electric

Platinum Partners: Comcast Business, Rimini Street, SAP, YASH Technologies

Gold Partners: Broadcom, Cognizant, Glean, Moveworks, Peloton, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium

Supporting Partners: Oomnitza, Proofpoint, Rubrik, Tines

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera

Trailblazer Partners: Evolve Business Group, TierPoint

Registration for the 17th Annual Boston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 15 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership - Where Legends Are Made

