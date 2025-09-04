Ultralife Corporation Receives Award for Its BA-5390 Military Batteries from U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

NEWARK, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) has received an award valued at approximately $5.2 million from the U.S. Government’s Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) for its lithium manganese dioxide, non-rechargeable BA-5390 military batteries. The majority of the shipments are scheduled throughout 2026 with completion in early 2027.

“Ultralife has been a long-standing supplier to the U.S. military, and our BA-5390 battery remains recognized for its long life, unsurpassed safety record and reliability under the toughest conditions. We are pleased that DLA continues to select Ultralife. We received our last significant BA-5390 award from DLA in 2021. In that case, we received a multi-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $9.9 million; in this case, we have received a firm commitment from DLA to supply our BA-5390 batteries for the most part in 2026,” said Mike Manna, Ultralife’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to our continued participation in providing our legacy and new products to support the mission critical applications of the U.S. Department of Defense.”

