Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship Launches Nationwide Essay Contest for Aspiring Medical Doctors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students officially opens its application cycle, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to submit original essays that explore the future of preventative medicine and its role in advancing patient wellness and community health. This initiative, led by Dr. Gregory Facemyer, MD, FAAFP, reflects his longstanding commitment to patient-first care and the education of future physicians.

Dr. Gregory Facemyer, a practicing Family Physician with over 25 years of experience, continues to shape the medical landscape through both clinical leadership and academic mentorship. As the owner of Austin Square Medical Group and Lead Physician at NEOMED Health Care, Dr. Facemyer has built one of Northeast Ohio’s most respected independent primary care practices. His role as Clinical Professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University further underscores his dedication to guiding the next generation of doctors.

Dr. Facemyer’s contributions to medicine have earned him multiple accolades, including being named One of America’s Top Doctors for 2025, Top Family Medicine Physician by America’s Best Doctors, and recipient of the 2025 Ohio Top Doctor Award by OH Top Docs. He was also recognized by the Global Directory of Who’s Who for Excellence in Family Medicine, further affirming his impact on both clinical care and medical education.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who plan to pursue careers as medical doctors. Applicants are required to submit a 750–1,000 word essay responding to the following prompt:

“Describe how you envision the role of preventative medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a physician to advancing patient wellness and community health.”

Essays will be evaluated by a scholarship committee based on clarity, originality, depth of thought, and alignment with the values of compassionate, preventative, and patient-centered care. In addition to the essay, applicants must include a personal statement with their name, school, field of study, and contact information. Additional required details include GPA, university enrollment status, high school name and graduation date, and a brief personal bio.

Dr. Gregory Facemyer emphasizes that the scholarship is not limited by geographic location and welcomes submissions from eligible students nationwide. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on June 15, 2026.

This scholarship initiative reflects Dr. Gregory Facemyer’s belief in the importance of supporting students at the earliest stages of their medical journey. Through this contest, he continues to foster thoughtful dialogue around preventative medicine and encourages future physicians to consider their role in shaping healthier communities.

Students interested in applying should submit their essay and personal statement via email to: apply@drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com. Full application details and eligibility criteria are available on the official scholarship website.

Dr. Gregory Facemyer remains actively involved in mentoring, patient education, and community health initiatives. His leadership in both practice and academia continues to influence the values of preventative care and medical integrity that this scholarship seeks to uphold.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Gregory Facemyer, MD, FAAFP

Organization: Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com

Email: apply@drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69156b47-ade7-422c-91af-f6085c4dc2ea