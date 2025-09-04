LAZR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Luminar Technologies, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Luminar securities between March 20, 2025 and May 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Case Details

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Austin Russell ("Russel") was engaged in undisclosed conduct that would make him the subject of an inquiry by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors; (2) this conduct created material risk that Defendant Russell would be released from his positions at the Company; (3) Luminar's loss of Russell as an employee would then create material risk of adversely affecting the Company's business by making it more difficult to, compete with other market participants, manage R&D activities, and retain existing customers or cultivate new ones. Further, negative public perception and negative news related to Defendant Russell could also adversely affect Luminar's brand, relationships with customers, or standing in the industry; (4) accordingly, Luminar had no reasonable basis to provide and/or maintain the Company's financial guidance; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Luminar you have until September 22, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

