VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of € 4,768,147.86
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200
Meudon, September 4th, 2025
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
|Date
|Total number
of outstanding shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights (1)
|Net total number
of voting rights (2)
|31 August 2025
|238 391 214
|234 359 146
|233 880 662
|31 July 2025
|238 391 214
|234 359 146
|233 584 162
|30 June 2025
|238 391 214
|234 359 146
|233 321 151
|31 May 2025
|238 362 191
|234 359 146
|234 059 146
|30 April 2025
|238 358 136
|234 253 093
|234 253 093
|31 March 2025
|238 139 535
|234 034 492
|234 034 492
|28 February 2025
|238 084 623
|233 993 941
|233 993 941
|31 January 2025
|238 084 623
|233 966 259
|233 966 259
|31 December 2024
|238 084 623
|233 917 225
|233 917 225
|30 November 2024
|238 052 129
|231 123 100
|231 123 100
|31 October 2024
|238 052 129
|231 051 893
|231 051 893
|30 September 2024
|237 784 309
|230 304 541
|230 304 541
|31 August 2024
|237 784 309
|230 244 702
|230 244 702
|31 July 2024
|237 784 309
|229 947 719
|229 947 719
|30 June 2024
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|31 May 2024
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|30 April 2024
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|31 March 2024
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|29 February 2024
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|31 January 2024
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|31 December 2023
|237 271 828
|229 877 070
|229 769 402
|30 November 2023
|236 781 727
|229 386 969
|229 279 301
|31 October 2023
|236 781 727
|229 386 969
|229 279 301
|30 September 2023
|236 635 229
|229 240 471
|229 132 803
|31 August 2023
|236 619 061
|229 240 471
|229 132 803
|31 July 2023
|236 619 061
|229 240 471
|229 132 803
|30 June 2023
|235 532 187
|229 240 471
|229 132 803
|31 May 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|30 April 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 March 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|28 February 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 January 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 December 2022
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|30 November 2022
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 October 2022
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|30 September 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 545
|31 August 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 545
|31 July 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 545
|30 June 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 502
|31 May 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 April 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 March 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|28 February 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 January 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 December 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 November 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 October 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 September 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 August 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 July 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 714 160
|30 June 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 914 031
|31 May 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 810
|11 797 413
|30 April 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 772
|11 790 691
|31 March 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 662
|11 810 581
|28 February 2021
|11 449 694
|11 809 473
|11 808 392
|31 January 2021
|11 449 694
|11 809 652
|11 808 571
|31 December 2020
|11 449 694
|11 810 456
|11 809 375
|30 November 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 708
|11 808 627
|31 October 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 929
|11 808 848
|30 September 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 877
|11 808 796
|31 August 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 317
|11 791 236
|31 July 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 291
|11 791 210
(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).
(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.
The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.
This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees
