Information about share disposals carried out by Haffner Participation SAS

Vitry-le-François, France – September 4, 2025, 6:00 pm (CET)

Haffner Energy has taken note of the questions raised by its shareholders regarding share disposals by Haffner Participation SAS in particular.

Haffner Participation SAS, Haffner Energy’s main shareholder, sold 1.2 million shares (representing 1.93% of the share capital) between May and August 2025. This transaction was necessitated by Haffner Participation's need to repay a short-term bank loan, which has now been finalized. It was also prompted by the contribution to the financing of a personal project led by Marc Haffner, Chairman of Haffner Participation SAS.

Furthermore, the transaction was carried out in strict compliance with the retention commitment made by Haffner Participation during the capital increase of April 2025, which covered all the shares held by Haffner Participation SAS prior to this fundraising.

As at August 31, 2025, Haffner Participation SAS retains 18,999,000 shares, representing 30.55% of the capital and 39.04% of the theoretical voting rights, thus remaining the main shareholder of Haffner Energy. At the same date, Haffner Energy's share capital comprised 62,182,201 shares, representing 94,318,782 theoretical voting rights.

Marc Haffner, Co-Founder of Haffner Energy and Chairman of Haffner Participation SAS, stated that:

“The share disposals of Haffner Participation SAS, strictly linked to economic constraints external to Haffner Energy, are now complete. Haffner Participation SAS reaffirms its ongoing commitment and confidence as the main shareholder of Haffner Energy to pursue the strategy implemented by its executive team.”

About Haffner Energy Haffner Energy is a French company that designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biochar. A company co-founded 32 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. More information is available at www.haffner-energy.com. Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN# FR0014007ND6 – Ticker: ALHAF).





Investors relations

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com

Media relations

Laure BOURDON

laure.bourdon@haffner-energy.com +33 (0) 7 87 96 35 15

Attachment