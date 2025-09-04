DEADLINE ALERT for FLYW, LMT, SOC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 – February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (2) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Class Period: January 23, 2024 – July 21, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective internal controls regarding its purportedly risk adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk adjusted profit booking rate; (2) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks; (3) that Lockheed Martin overstated its ability to deliver on its contract commitments in terms of cost, quality and schedule; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to report significant losses; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC)

Class Period: May 19, 2025 – June 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants represented that Sable Offshore Corp. had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

