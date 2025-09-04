Introducing Benjamin Moore and LUXE Interiors + Design’s Faces of Design Class of 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Moore and LUXE Interiors + Design, a SANDOW Design Group Publication, are proud to unveil this year’s luminous teams of designers, architects and professional painters in the fourth annual Faces of Design campaign.

The creative exchange between a designer or architect and their professional painter is one of the most essential—and often overlooked—forces behind exceptional design. It’s a relationship where vision meets execution, where a refined sense of color intersects with technical mastery. The designer or architect carefully curates hues that align with a home’s architecture, palette and purpose, while the professional painter brings those selections to life through expert application, advanced techniques and a deep understanding of product performance. When paired with Benjamin Moore’s high-quality paints, this partnership results in immersive, beautifully finished spaces that reflect both art and precision.

This year’s Faces of Design campaign spotlights six standout collaborations, each one a testament to the impact of shared creativity and mutual respect. Featured nationally in the September/October 2025 issue of LUXE Interiors + Design, the program will also come to life across digital, video and social platforms throughout the LUXE ecosystem.

“We’re proud to partner with Benjamin Moore to celebrate the designers and paint professionals behind some of the most beautifully crafted interiors,” said Michelle Blair, VP National Publisher of LUXE Interiors + Design. “Through our print, digital and experiential platforms, we’re thrilled to share their stories and elevate the work they bring to life across the LUXE network.”

“This year’s Faces of Design class exemplifies some of the best design and craftsmanship teams globally, who collaborate to elevate spaces and enhance the communities that surround us,” said Mindy Murphy, Vice President, Customer Segmentation Marketing at Benjamin Moore. “As we mark our fourth year partnering with LUXE, we are honored to recognize the vision and expertise of both design and painting professionals and celebrate their contributions to the design industry.”

Introducing the 2025 Faces of Design:

Momo Wong + Jesus Mulato, Denver, CO

Clive Lonstein + Francisco Bojorquez, New York, NY

Isabella Worsley + Darek Golabek, London, England, UK

Mélanie Cherrier + Laurence Pons Lavigne + Charles Campeau, Montréal, QC, Canada

Claudia Afshar + Antonio Martinez, Los Angeles, CA

DuVäl Reynolds + Joe Conticello, Fairfax, VA



