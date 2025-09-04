Lyno AI Launches Cross-Chain Trading Bot as Presale Surpasses 20,000 Raised

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new phase in the digital asset sector is unfolding with the announcement that Lyno AI, an artificial intelligence–powered arbitrage project, has launched its cross-chain trading bot. The development comes as the company confirms strong momentum in its presale, with more than 20,000 raised and 403,859 tokens issued to date.

The Early Bird presale stage currently values $LYNO tokens at $0.050, with the next stage increasing the price to $0.055. The project has set a target of $0.100 per token, positioning early participants to join before prices move higher in subsequent rounds.

Expanding Cross-Chain Arbitrage Capabilities

The newly introduced arbitrage bot is designed to operate across multiple blockchains, unlocking liquidity on leading networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. This functionality enables users to move seamlessly between ecosystems while capturing opportunities traditionally limited by fragmented liquidity.

By leveraging flash loans to settle trades without upfront capital, Lyno AI’s system is engineered to improve trade execution efficiency. According to the company, this mechanism allows transactions to be completed at high speed while maintaining cost-effectiveness for participants.

Presale Incentives and 100K Giveaway

In addition to discounted token pricing, Lyno AI has introduced an incentive program for presale buyers. Any participant purchasing tokens valued at over 100 is automatically entered into a 100K Lyno AI giveaway. The pool is separated into 10 individual prizes of 10K tokens each, offering presale contributors an added opportunity to increase their holdings.

This program is intended to reward early adopters and strengthen community engagement during the formative stages of the project.

Commitment to Security and Transparency

Smart contract security remains a central element of the Lyno AI framework. The company has announced that its contracts have been independently audited by Cyberscope, providing participants with a level of assurance around code reliability and system integrity.

Furthermore, governance is being structured with a community-first approach, allowing token holders to play a role in shaping future developments. This design is intended to combine advanced technology with participatory oversight, aligning Lyno AI with evolving standards of transparency in blockchain projects.

Industry Context and Market Timing

The launch arrives at a time when market participants are increasingly exploring AI-driven trading solutions and automated strategies. Broader adoption of algorithmic systems has been visible across institutional and retail segments, while innovations such as real-time multi-chain arbitrage are opening new possibilities for decentralized finance.

The company believes its focus on cross-chain fluidity and artificial intelligence provides a distinctive position in the growing landscape of blockchain innovation. With liquidity remaining fragmented across different ecosystems, the ability to aggregate and execute transactions at speed is being recognized as a key value driver.

Details of the Presale

Current Token Price: $0.050

$0.050 Next Stage Price: $0.055

$0.055 Tokens Issued: 403,859

403,859 Raised to Date: 20,000+

20,000+ Target Price: $0.100 per token



Lyno AI notes that presale access is limited and will conclude as allocation stages are completed. Early participants are positioned to secure discounted tokens before the project transitions to later phases and eventual public launch.

How to Participate

Interested investors can learn more about the presale, access technical documentation, or join the community through the following official channels:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

