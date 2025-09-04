NoScrubs Laundry Delivery Expands to Dallas-Fort Worth Amid Soaring Demand in Austin and Houston

Austin, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NoScrubs Laundry Delivery, the ultra-fast, tech-enabled laundry delivery service, today announced its official expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This strategic growth follows exponential adoption and demand in Austin and Houston, where the company has redefined laundry convenience through speed, affordability, and precision.





NoScrubs is transforming laundry from a time-consuming burden into a seamless, AI-powered experience. Customers select a plan, choose their pickup time, and within 3–4 hours, their laundry is picked up, washed, folded, and returned—guaranteed. Behind the scenes, NoScrubs employs 20 distinct quality checkpoints per order within its proprietary platform, using computer vision and automation to ensure flawless execution. This includes perfect folding and packing, adherence to care customizations (like cold wash), and precise delivery-to-pickup location matching. NoScrubs' order volume has grown by 100x year over year since launching in Austin.

“We believe laundry shouldn’t take years off your life,” said a spokesperson from NoScrubs’ product operations team. “Our technology guarantees consistency, quality, and care that no other approaches can match—making it a service that people not only use but rely on weekly.”

As part of its growth initiative, NoScrubs is now live in Dallas-Fort Worth, expanding its footprint across Texas and bringing its premium service to thousands of new customers. The company’s founding team includes veterans from Instacart, Amazon, and Doordash, combining deep logistics expertise with user-centric design.

“Every decision we make is centered on quality,” added Matt O’Connor, cofounder/CEO. “Whether it's a one-time pickup or a business-scale solution, customers can trust that every sock, shirt, and sheet is handled with care and speed.”

For pricing details, visit the NoScrubs Pricing page. To understand the full service workflow, explore How NoScrubs Works. NoScrubs also supports commercial accounts through NoScrubs for Businesses. Learn more about the company's presence in Austin, Houston, and now Dallas-Fort Worth.





About NoScrubs Laundry Delivery



NoScrubs Laundry Delivery is a technology-driven laundry service founded to eliminate the hassle of traditional laundry routines. With fast turnaround, AI-driven quality controls, and an affordable pricing model, NoScrubs is reshaping how consumers and businesses manage their laundry needs across Texas.

