Mark your calendars. CIOs invited to HMG Strategy’s Bringing Structure to AI free webinar on September 9

A recent MIT report, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, found that 95% of corporate generative AI pilot projects fail to produce a measurable financial return.

“AI has the power to reshape how enterprises deliver value, but only if leaders connect vision to execution,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This webinar will highlight proven strategies for aligning people, talent and governance to create AI roadmaps that last. It’s a chance to learn how bold ideas can become sustainable transformation.”

Topics of the free, one-hour webinar include:

Why AI initiatives stall — and how to bridge the strategy-execution gap

How to improve visibility, alignment and efficiency into AI initiatives

How Value Stream Management drives organizational alignment

How to build governance and ethical frameworks that reduce risk and technical debt

How to track AI Adoption and ensure alignment with corporate initiatives

The value of creating roadmaps that integrate talent, tech, and business value

Speakers at the Bringing Structure to AI webinar are Lisamarie Manso, director, executive solutions, Broadcom; Lance Knight, chief value stream architect, Broadcom and Jeff Brittain, former Bayer vice president, IT.

