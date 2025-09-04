Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Participation in Gabelli’s 3rd Annual PFAS Symposium

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”) today announced its participation at Gabelli’s third annual PFAS Symposium, which will be held in New York City on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. MTI leaders Barry Shadrix, Global Director of Water, Wastewater, and Remediation at MTI subsidiary CETCO, and Michael Kozak, CETCO’s Business Unit President, are scheduled to present at 11:00am ET at The Harvard Club.

MTI will present its proprietary FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent technology, an effective approach to remediate PFAS – also known as “forever chemicals” – in water and soil.

FLUORO-SORB® easily fits into existing remediation efforts and was specifically formulated to bind across the entire spectrum of PFAS. It can be used as a flow-through filtration media, in a permeable reactive barrier, in situ stabilization, soil solidification, and sediment capping.

Over the last 24 months, FLUORO-SORB® has been installed in many full-scale applications and has been vetted by leading research universities and numerous field pilot studies that determined it to be a highly effective treatment media.

To register and for additional details and presentation materials, please visit MTI’s Events & Presentations page.

To learn more about FLUORO-SORB® and PFAS remediation, click here.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com