Limitless X Holdings, Inc. Launches Comprehensive Investor Relations Website Highlighting Strategic Growth Across Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Film, Digital Assets, and Lifestyle Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX), a diversified company operating through subsidiaries in Health and Wellness (Limitless X Inc. and BodyCor Inc.), Film and Television Production (Limitless Films Inc.), Sports Mdia (Limitless Entertainment Inc.), Digital Assets and Blockchain Innovation (Limitless Digital Assets Inc.) and High-Performance Healthy Living and Lifestyle Real Estate (Limitless Living Inc.), today announced the launch of its new Investor Relations website at https://ir.limitlessx.com. The platform provides investors with a centralized destination for financials, shareholder letters, governance, and updates across all operating divisions.

The Investor Relations site is designed to enhance transparency, strengthen communication, and highlight Limitless X’s multi-vertical growth strategy. Visitors will have access to:

Financial Reports & SEC Filings – Quarterly and annual reports, regulatory disclosures, and performance highlights.

– Quarterly and annual reports, regulatory disclosures, and performance highlights. Shareholder Letters & Strategic Updates – Direct communications from leadership detailing vision, milestones, and growth catalysts.

– Direct communications from leadership detailing vision, milestones, and growth catalysts. Subsidiary Overviews – In-depth insights into each vertical spanning health & wellness products, sports and entertainment media, film and content production, blockchain and digital assets, and lifestyle real estate.

– In-depth insights into each vertical spanning health & wellness products, sports and entertainment media, film and content production, blockchain and digital assets, and lifestyle real estate. Leadership & Governance – Profiles of the executive team, Board of Directors, and governance policies.

– Profiles of the executive team, Board of Directors, and governance policies. Investor Resources – Press releases, presentations, event details, and shareholder FAQs.



“Our diversified platform positions us at the intersection of industries with global growth potential,” said Jas Mathur, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Limitless X Holdings, Inc. “This Investor Relations site provides shareholders with one transparent hub to access our financials, review our shareholder letters, and stay informed as we expand across Health and Wellness, Film, Entertainment, Digital Assets, and Lifestyle Real Estate. It reflects our commitment to transparency, execution, and long-term value creation.”

By consolidating shareholder communications, financial reporting, and strategic insights, the new IR website empowers investors to track the Company’s performance and growth initiatives with clarity and confidence.

Visit https://ir.limitlessx.com to explore the Limitless X Holdings Investor Relations portal.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. is creating a High-Growth, Value-Driven Ecosystem built to Look Good, Feel Great, and Achieve Peak Performance across Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, the company operates a rapidly expanding Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce Platform delivering Innovative Products and Services that drive transformation. Leveraging entry into Film, Television, and High-Performance Real Estate, Limitless X is developing Wellness-Centered Communities and Premium Lifestyle Destinations. With a strengthening Global Distribution Network, cutting-edge Digital Marketing, and powerful Strategic Partnerships, the company is positioned for aggressive International Expansion, Exceptional Customer Engagement, and Sustained Shareholder Value Creation, making Limitless X a Compelling Growth Story at the intersection of Wellness, Media, and Lifestyle Innovation.

