Greenspring Growth Partners Launches Inaugural Bonus Depreciation Fund with Over $100 Million in Assets Acquired

Miami, Florida , Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenspring Growth Partners (GGP), a leading principal investment firm, proudly announces the launch of its inaugural Bonus Depreciation Fund. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone for the firm, with over $100 million in Bonus Depreciation Assets acquired within the first six months of the fund's inception.

Established in 2017, GGP has consistently demonstrated its prowess in identifying and managing high-potential ventures across various sectors, including business services, healthcare services, health & wellness, automotive, and consumer services. The launch of the Bonus Depreciation Fund underscores GGP's commitment to leveraging its global relationships and operational expertise to maximize value for its investors and partners.

The Bonus Depreciation Fund is designed to capitalize on the tax benefits associated with bonus depreciation, providing investors with enhanced opportunities for growth and value creation. By acquiring a diverse portfolio of assets, GGP aims to deliver superior returns while maintaining its rigorous analytical standards and commitment to excellence.

"The launch of our Bonus Depreciation Fund represents a pivotal moment for Greenspring Growth Partners," said Daniel Orichowskyj, Managing Partner of GGP. "We are excited to offer our investors a unique opportunity to benefit from the advantages of bonus depreciation, while continuing to uphold our values of accountability and excellence."

GGP's innovative approach to investment management is reflected in its meticulous diligence process and hands-on operational involvement. The firm collaborates closely with seasoned management teams and strategic investors to foster entrepreneurial spirit and drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

As GGP continues to expand its investment horizons, the Bonus Depreciation Fund stands as a testament to the firm's dedication to pioneering new avenues for value creation. Investors and partners are encouraged to explore the potential benefits of this fund and engage with GGP's team of experts to learn more about the opportunities it presents.

For more information about Greenspring Growth Partners and its investment philosophy, please visit www.greenspringgrowthpartners.com.

