New York, USA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Colorectal Surgical Devices Market to Advance at Moderate CAGR of ~8% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The colorectal surgical devices market is predicted to surge owing to the rising incidence of colorectal cancer and associated conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diverticulitis, and Crohn’s disease, along with heightened awareness and the expansion of screening programs. This growing demand is further reinforced by continuous product innovation from leading market players, resulting in the launch of advanced and minimally invasive surgical devices.

The colorectal surgical devices market is expected to see significant growth driven by technological innovation and increasing disease prevalence.

Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Summary

The global colorectal surgical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The leading companies working in the colorectal surgical devices market include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Cooper Surgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, Fujifilm, Volkmann Medizintechnik Gmbh, Ezisurg Medical Co., Ltd., Sontec Instruments, Inc., Mahr Surgical, Thompson Surgical, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the colorectal surgical devices market during the forecasted period.

In the product type segment of the colorectal surgical devices market, the stapler devices category captured a significant revenue share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Colorectal Surgical Devices Market

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer and Related Diseases

The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, polyps, and inflammatory bowel diseases worldwide is a primary driver for the market. Early detection and surgical intervention are critical in improving patient outcomes, which has significantly increased the demand for advanced colorectal surgical devices.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

Technological innovations, such as laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries, have revolutionized colorectal procedures. These minimally invasive techniques offer reduced recovery times, lower complication rates, and improved precision, leading to higher adoption of sophisticated surgical instruments and devices.

Growing Geriatric Population

The aging population is more susceptible to colorectal diseases. With increasing life expectancy, there is a higher incidence of conditions requiring surgical intervention, which in turn boosts the demand for colorectal surgical devices specifically designed for elderly patients.

Expansion of Screening and Early Diagnosis Programs

Government and private initiatives promoting colorectal cancer screening and early diagnosis have increased the identification of cases that require surgical management. The rise in colonoscopy procedures and other diagnostic tools has further fueled the need for corresponding surgical devices.

Continuous R&D and Product Innovations

Ongoing research and development in surgical tools, including energy-based devices, staplers, and specialized instruments for complex colorectal procedures, are driving the market. Innovations aimed at improving efficiency, precision, and safety are encouraging hospitals and surgical centers to adopt the latest devices.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure

Higher investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions, have improved access to advanced surgical treatments. Well-equipped hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting high-quality colorectal surgical devices to enhance patient care.

Regional Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the colorectal surgical device market. This market leadership is driven by the high prevalence of colorectal cancer, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, robust screening programs, and early detection rates. The region also benefits from the presence of major industry players, substantial healthcare expenditures, and ongoing R&D investments, which enhance its global competitiveness.

Furthermore, ongoing product development initiatives are propelling market growth in the region. For example, in May 2023, Olympus received FDA clearance for its new EVIS X1™ endoscopy system, along with two compatible gastrointestinal endoscopes: the GIF-1100 for the upper digestive tract and the CF-HQ1100DL/I for the lower digestive tract. This system features advanced imaging technologies that assist physicians in diagnosing, treating, and monitoring gastrointestinal conditions, including acid reflux, ulcers, Crohn’s disease, and colorectal cancer.

In April 2025, Intuitive announced FDA clearance for its fully wristed SP SureForm 45 stapler in the U.S., designed for use with the da Vinci SP single-port robotic surgical system in thoracic, colorectal, and urologic procedures. The stapler, the first created specifically for single-port robotic surgery, integrates SmartFire technology to monitor tissue compression before and during firing continuously, ensuring staple line integrity while minimizing tissue damage.

Overall, North America is projected to remain the largest market for colorectal surgical devices throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Colorectal Surgical Devices Market

In April 2025, Intuitive announced that the U.S. FDA cleared its fully wristed SP SureForm 45 stapler for use with the da Vinci SP single-port robotic surgical system in thoracic, colorectal, and urologic procedures.

announced that the U.S. FDA cleared its fully wristed SP SureForm 45 stapler for use with the da Vinci SP single-port robotic surgical system in thoracic, colorectal, and urologic procedures. In September 2024, Odin Medical Ltd., a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, received FDA 510(k) clearance for CADDIE, the first cloud-based AI computer-aided detection (CADe) device for colonoscopy. Designed to assist gastroenterologists in the real-time detection of suspected colorectal polyps by analyzing video and providing visual alerts, CADDIE is the first cloud-based AI CADe device for colonoscopy.

a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, received FDA 510(k) clearance for CADDIE, the first cloud-based AI computer-aided detection (CADe) device for colonoscopy. Designed to assist gastroenterologists in the real-time detection of suspected colorectal polyps by analyzing video and providing visual alerts, CADDIE is the first cloud-based AI CADe device for colonoscopy. In August 2024, Olympus Corporation launched two new jaw designs in its POWERSEAL™ Sealer/Divider line: the Straight Jaw, Double-action (SJDA) and the Curved Jaw, Single-action (CJSA). They are approved for use in the U.S., Canada, the EU, and other regions. These devices provide efficient sealing, dissection, and grasping in both laparoscopic and open surgeries. They are indicated for multiple procedures, including colorectal, general, gynecological, and bariatric surgeries, while requiring less force to close the jaws.

launched two new jaw designs in its POWERSEAL™ Sealer/Divider line: the Straight Jaw, Double-action (SJDA) and the Curved Jaw, Single-action (CJSA). They are approved for use in the U.S., Canada, the EU, and other regions. These devices provide efficient sealing, dissection, and grasping in both laparoscopic and open surgeries. They are indicated for multiple procedures, including colorectal, general, gynecological, and bariatric surgeries, while requiring less force to close the jaws. In August 2024, Colospan received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its CG-100 intraluminal bypass device. The device is intended for colorectal cancer patients undergoing anastomosis with a protective stoma.

Colorectal Surgical Devices Overview

Colorectal surgical devices are specialized instruments designed to support a wide range of procedures for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of conditions affecting the colon, rectum, and anus. These devices play a critical role in minimally invasive and open surgeries, including resections, anastomosis, and colostomy creation. Key products include stapling devices, energy-based surgical instruments, hand-held tools, and laparoscopic systems that enhance precision, reduce operative time, and minimize postoperative complications. With the growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and diverticulitis, the demand for advanced devices that improve surgical outcomes and patient recovery has risen significantly.

Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market CAGR ~8% Key Colorectal Surgical Devices Companies Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Cooper Surgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, Fujifilm, Volkmann Medizintechnik Gmbh, Ezisurg Medical Co., Ltd., Sontec Instruments, Inc., Mahr Surgical, Thompson Surgical, and others

Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Assessment

Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Segmentation Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Endoscopes, Stapler Devices, Cutters, Sealing Devices, and Accessories Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By Surgery Type: Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Surgical Centers, and Others Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Layout 8 Colorectal Surgical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.