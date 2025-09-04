Check Point Software Technologies Appoints Brett Theiss as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand and Growth Strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the appointment of Brett Theiss as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Theiss will shape and accelerate Check Point’s global growth agenda, strengthening brand presence, fueling demand, and positioning the company for its next chapter of market leadership.

With more than two decades of technology and SaaS marketing leadership, Theiss will be responsible for shaping the external perception of Check Point’s cutting-edge security solutions and aligning marketing initiatives to accelerate growth and innovation across all markets.

“Brett’s track record of building global brands and delivering measurable growth makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point. “As organizations navigate the complexities of AI, cloud, and hybrid work, Brett’s leadership will ensure Check Point’s story is told with clarity, impact, and vision.”

Prior to joining Check Point, Theiss served as CMO at BeyondTrust and Anaplan, where he led brand transformations that drove significant revenue expansion. He also held senior roles at Xactly, Lumen Technologies, and AT&T, where he developed deep expertise in aligning marketing strategies with business outcomes and customer needs.

Recognized for building high-performing teams and driving growth through brand clarity, market differentiation, and deep customer engagement, Theiss has consistently delivered results at the intersection of marketing innovation and business performance. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Millsaps College and a Master of Law from Texas A&M University.

“Check Point is at the forefront of protecting enterprises against the most advanced cyber threats, with a powerful story to tell,” said Brett Theiss, Chief Marketing Officer at Check Point. “I am thrilled to join this world-class team to further elevate the brand, deepen customer engagement, and help accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.”



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



