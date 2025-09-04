NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) is proud to recognize five employees from the company with the 2025 Compass Award for Compliance, an accolade that reflects HII’s steadfast commitment to ethics and integrity. The award recognizes individuals selected from the company’s three divisions and company headquarters who advance HII’s culture of compliance.

“These employees exemplify what it means to lead with accountability and purpose,” said Paul C. Harris, HII executive vice president and chief sustainability and compliance officer. “Leading by example, their actions reduce risk, strengthen trust with our customers and stakeholders, and ensure our operations remain rooted in integrity. Their daily actions not only enhance the company’s compliance today, they secure our future.”

HII congratulates the 2025 Compass Award Recipients:

Susie Bacon and Shay Brown, executive IT support team, HII corporate

Megan Weaver, administrative generalist, Mission Technologies

Gil Rustin, contracts manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Michael Reilley, chief engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-honors-employees-with-compass-award-for-compliance/.

The Compass Award is one of several initiatives in HII’s compliance program that keeps compliance at the forefront of HII employees’ minds. Recognition, combined with HII’s implementation of performance-related measures, such as incentives, encourages ethical and compliant behavior throughout the company. These efforts are part of the company’s commitment to performing with integrity and maintaining a robust compliance posture aligned with company values.

