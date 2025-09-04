UPCX Launches Staking Airdrop Event (September 2025) to Boost Payment Ecosystem and Win Rewards

Singapore, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The UPCX innovative open-source blockchain payment platform has launched a new staking event, offering participants a total reward pool of up to 12,000 UPC (approximately $40,000). The event will run from September 4, 2025, to September 30, 2025, aiming to reward community supporters while promoting the continued development and long-term goals of the UPCX ecosystem.









UPCX leverages highly optimized blockchain technology, focusing on fast transactions, high security, and cross-chain interoperability, dedicated to providing a seamless and convenient payment experience for users, merchants, and institutions. Its governance token, UPC, has been successfully listed on Japan’s compliant exchange BitTrade, as well as renowned platforms such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea.



How to Participate in the UPCX Staking Event



Event Period: September 4, 2025 – September 30, 2025



Official Staking Platform:https://upcx-staking.io/



Reward Claim Form:https://t.co/yuziDbgp0G



Participation Steps



1. Visit the Official Staking PlatformGo to the UPCX official staking platform and connect your wallet.



2. Select Staking Amount and Lock PeriodEnter the amount of UPC you wish to stake. Available lock periods: 30 days, 90 days, or 180 days. Longer lock periods offer higher reward multipliers.



3. Complete Authorization and StakingFirst, complete the [Approve] authorization. Then, click [Stake Now] to stake and confirm the transaction. Gas fees incurred during authorization and staking will be reimbursed in equivalent $UPC to your staking wallet address after the event concludes.



4. Submit Reward Claim InformationAfter staking, fill out the official reward claim form with your staking details and wallet address to ensure smooth reward distribution.



5. Await Reward DistributionAfter the event, rewards will be distributed uniformly to your staking wallet based on the staked amount and lock period.



UPCX reserves the right to the final interpretation of the event. For any questions, please contact official customer support.



Reward Rules



1. Regular Reward Pool



a. Stake >10 UPC: Share 1,800 UPC



b. Stake >500 UPC: Share 3,000 UPC



c. Stake >1,000 UPC: Share 4,000 UPC



2. Long-Term Lock Reward Pool



a. Stake ≥25 UPC, lock for 90 days: Share 1,000 UPC



b. Stake ≥25 UPC, lock for 180 days: Share 1,200 UPC



More About UPCX



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



UPCX Whitepaper 1.0: https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/



UPCX Linktree: https://link3.to/upcx



Media Contact



Company Name: UPCX team



Contact: Jiso Liu



Email: info@upcx.io



Website: www.upcx.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

