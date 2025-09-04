NO PLANET B. JUST BETTER PLAN: Mars Challenge Launches Global Campaign to Turn Mars Into a Mirror to Save Earth

Madrid, Spain, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mars Challenge —the world’s first dual-planet innovation platform— launches its bold new global campaign: NO PLANET B. JUST BETTER PLAN.









At a time when humanity faces droughts, fires, and climate disruption, the campaign delivers a powerful message: there is no backup planet. But there is still time to design a better plan.

The initiative mobilizes Zers —young innovators aged 15 to 29— to use the extreme challenges of surviving on Mars (water scarcity, energy, breathable air, food) as radical inspiration for solutions on Earth. From renewable energy systems to clean water and regenerative agriculture, prototypes designed for Mars are aimed at generating solutions that could be applied on Earth.

By 2026, Mars Challenge will connect youth, universities, governments, and companies from more than 30 countries in Madrid for the international final, proving that thinking about Mars is a powerful strategy to redesign life on Earth.

“The future of humanity depends on our ability to imagine the impossible and make it real. Mars is not an escape plan —it is a mirror to rethink how we live on Earth,” said Adelino Sousa, Founder and Chief Kinetic Officer (CKO) of Mars Challenge.

The campaign invites everyone to create and share their own digital skin at marschallenge.space, amplifying the motto into a viral movement worldwide.









