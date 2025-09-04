RedTeam Announces New and Improved Submittals Management Solution

Orlando, FL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam, a leading provider of construction management software, has announced a new and improved Submittals release coming this fall. The next-generation submittal management solution is designed to streamline collaboration and dramatically reduce the time needed to generate and process submittals. By leveraging advanced AI extraction and flexible workflows, Submittals empowers contractors, architects‌ and owners to work more efficiently and with greater accuracy.

“With Submittals, we’ve transformed one of the most time-consuming tasks in construction into a faster, smarter process,” said Patrick Smith, RedTeam’s Chief Technology Officer. “By combining AI-powered automation with human oversight, we deliver speed, accuracy and control.”

AI-Driven Submittal Extraction

Creating a submittal register from a specification document traditionally takes hours of manual copy-and-paste work. With Submittals, users simply upload their spec document and AI quickly generates a suggested submittal log.

Flexible and Customizable Submittal Logs

Submittals offers a highly customizable log, allowing teams to organize and view data their way. Users can filter, sort, reorder columns‌ and benefit from clear “Ball-in-Court” tracking, which identifies who is responsible for each item, the action required and when it’s due.

Ball-in-Court Accountability and Enhanced Collaboration

With Ball-in-Court workflows, users can assign responsibilities, manage review templates‌ and monitor accountability in real time.

Key features include:

Clear ownership of tasks and approvals



Role-specific experiences tailored for subcontractors, vendors, design teams and owners



Annotation and commenting directly on submittal documents



Threaded conversations to reduce email clutter and confusion



The Bottom Line: Saving Time and Preventing Delays

Inefficient submittal processes often cause costly project delays. Submittals consolidates communication and approvals into a single solution, helping teams reduce errors, speed up review cycles‌ and keep projects on track.

“Our customers told us they needed smarter, faster tools for submittals,” added Smith. “Submittals delivers exactly that, an intuitive and efficient experience designed for the real-world challenges builders face.”

The new Submittals features will enter Alpha testing in the coming weeks and will be available to all RedTeam Flex users this fall. RedTeam will host a free webinar on October 29th to showcase the new Submittals features. Secure your spot today by registering here: https://bit.ly/3HXHIyl