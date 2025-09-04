MAPLE RIDGE, BC, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screenguy Sam, the leading bug screen specialist in Metro Vancouver, is celebrating a major milestone: 350 five-star reviews on Google. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to exceptional service and quality results, solidifying its reputation as the go-to expert for custom screen solutions.





As a mobile business, Screenguy Sam brings personalized service to a wide range of communities, including Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Langley Township, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Port Moody, and Mission. Known for providing custom-fit screens, the company helps residents enjoy fresh air without the hassle of pests.

This impressive milestone of 350 glowing reviews is a direct result of Screenguy Sam’s customer-first approach and a dedication to perfection. For those searching for retractable screens near your city or "pet-friendly screens," Screenguy Sam stands out as a trusted name for honest, professional service and superior products.

The team at Screenguy Sam believes every customer deserves personalized attention and a product that's built to last. Their process is designed for precision and a perfect fit every time. They first go to your home to measure the windows and doors, then custom-make the screens with a turnaround time of 5-10 business days, and finally, return to install them. This ensures the highest quality and a seamless experience for their clients.

Screenguy Sam's success is built on a multi-faceted approach to customer care. The company offers a range of specialized screen options, including popular retractable window screens and retractable screen doors that disappear when not in use. They also provide pet-friendly and eco-friendly screen materials, catering to the specific needs and values of their customers. This attention to detail, clear communication, and a professional, friendly service are consistently highlighted in customer testimonials, making Screenguy Sam the top choice for home screen solutions in the region.

Retractable Window Screens – Tailored retractable screens that disappear when not in use, preserving your view.

– Tailored retractable screens that disappear when not in use, preserving your view. Retractable Screen Doors – Customizable screen doors that retract into a discreet housing, providing a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces while keeping insects out.

– Customizable screen doors that retract into a discreet housing, providing a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces while keeping insects out. Storm Doors – Durable hinged doors for extra security and weather protection. They are designed to allow for a refreshing breeze while keeping out the elements. Pet door options are available.

– Durable hinged doors for extra security and weather protection. They are designed to allow for a refreshing breeze while keeping out the elements. Pet door options are available. Pet Friendly Screen Options – Offering Pet Mesh, a durable and tear-resistant screen material, and built-in pet doors for both screen windows and doors, allowing your pets to move freely without damaging the screens.

– Offering Pet Mesh, a durable and tear-resistant screen material, and built-in pet doors for both screen windows and doors, allowing your pets to move freely without damaging the screens. Sliding Screens – Basic sliding window screens or sliding screen doors for sliding windows and glass patio doors. They offer a traditional and reliable screening solution.

– Basic sliding window screens or sliding screen doors for sliding windows and glass patio doors. They offer a traditional and reliable screening solution. Eco-Friendly Screen Options – Screens made with Monofilament, a material that is recyclable. Its nano-technology is designed to prevent up to 90% of micro dust and pollen from entering your home, contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

With a 5.0-star rating on Google based on over 350 reviews , Screenguy Sam is frequently recommended as one of the top choices for Retractable window/door screens in Metro Vancouver (Service area may vary).

Screenguy Sam’s success stems from a patient-centered mission : "Either it's perfect or it's garbage." Whether you are looking for high quality retractable screens, pet friendly screens with pet doors, durable storm doors or just simple sliding window screens , Screenguy Sam is committed to providing the best service and quality screen options that Metro Vancouver residents can trust.

Screenguy Sam is a door & window screen specialist. The company specializes in everything from measurement to installation for homes in the Lower Mainland Service Areas including Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Langley and Mission.

To learn more about Screenguy Sam text or email your windows/doors (778) 288-0044 / Screenguysam@gmail.com or visit https://screenguysam.com/

11819 Stephens St

Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6S2, Canada

Phone: (778) 288-0044



