LBCC PRESIDENT DR. MIKE MUÑOZ NAMED EXCELENCIA IN EDUCATION’S INAUGURAL PRESIDENT IN RESIDENCE

Long Beach, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) Superintendent-President Dr. Mike Muñoz has been selected by Excelencia in Education as its inaugural President in Residence, a distinguished role recognizing his national leadership and commitment to advancing student success, particularly for Latina/o/x learners.

This appointment adds to a remarkable series of leadership roles Dr. Muñoz has assumed in recent months, underscoring a career moment where his expertise and vision are shaping higher education and community progress both locally and nationally. He currently serves as President of the National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC/Concilio), as a member of the Board of Directors for Long Beach Memorial, on the Board of Directors for the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE), and on the Advisory Council for SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.

“As a proud Hispanic-Serving Institution, Long Beach City College is fortunate to have a campus leader who is driving transformative change at our college,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees. “This recognition of Dr. Muñoz’s leadership reflects the remarkable momentum of our entire campus community. As the inaugural President-in-Residence, he will share our lessons learned and provide his expertise in advancing student success with colleges across our country—spreading the same spirit of innovation and positive academic outcomes that we have proudly experienced here in Long Beach.”

“I’m deeply honored to be named Excelencia in Education’s inaugural President in Residence,” said Dr. Muñoz. “At Long Beach City College, earning the Seal of Excelencia has been a powerful recognition of our intentional efforts to serve Latina/o/x students — and that intentionality has helped elevate outcomes for all students. The leadership support I’ve received from Excelencia has been instrumental in shaping how I lead, think, and implement meaningful change. I look forward to advancing this work on a national scale, helping institutions move from commitment to action, and championing practices that drive real results for our students and communities.”

Excelencia in Education is the nation’s leading authority on accelerating Latina/o/x student success in higher education. The organization partners with institutions across the country to support intentional strategies, data-informed practices, and leadership that close equity gaps and expand student achievement.

The President in Residence will provide mentorship, advocacy, and guidance while also acting as a liaison with other higher education organizations. This appointment will complement his current responsibilities at LBCC.

LBCC was the first California community college to receive the prestigious Seal of Excelencia in 2020 and was re-certified in 2023. Under Dr. Muñoz’s leadership, LBCC has become a model for intentional student success efforts, including record-high enrollment of more than 22,000 Latina/o/x students, who now comprise nearly 60% of the student body, and a dramatic rise in students’ sense of belonging — from 49% to 92% in just two years. He has led LBCC through a period of bold transformation, including securing a $30 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the largest in the college’s history, as well as the passage of Measure AC, a nearly $1 billion infrastructure bond.

Dr. Muñoz has served as Superintendent-President of Long Beach City College since 2021. A first-generation college graduate who experienced housing and food insecurity as a student while raising his daughter as a single father, Dr. Muñoz brings both lived experience and professional expertise to his leadership. In 2024, the Los Angeles Times named him one of the region’s most influential leaders for his efforts to expand access and improve outcomes for historically underserved students.

Dr. Muñoz holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from California State University, Long Beach, and continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s most dynamic and impactful leaders in higher education. His recent leadership appointments — from Excelencia in Education to NCCHC, AAHHE, Long Beach Memorial, and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union — reflect not only his individual excellence but also the growing recognition that the LBCC community is shaping the future of higher education and beyond.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

Attachment