UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL ATTEND AND SHOWCASE THREE HOMES AT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT’S ANNUAL INNOVATIVE HOUSING SHOWCASE

FREEHOLD, NJ, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH; TASE: UMH), today announced that the Company will attend the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) annual Innovative Housing Showcase for the 5th consecutive year. The event kicks off with the Showcase Opening Ceremony on Saturday, September 6, 2025, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “At this year’s Innovative Housing Showcase, UMH will present three cutting-edge manufactured homes in partnership with Ritz-Craft Homes, Champion Homes, and Cavco Industries. Each home highlights the latest advancements in design, efficiency, and affordability. One of the featured homes, built by Ritz-Craft Homes, will demonstrate the industry’s innovative collaboration with GAF Energy, including an integrated solar shingle roofing system and home energy storage solution, designed to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability. The Innovative Housing Showcase offers lawmakers, policymakers, and the general public a unique opportunity to tour these homes in person and experience modern, attainable housing solutions that address the nation’s affordable housing crisis.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that currently owns and operates 144 manufactured home communities containing approximately 26,800 developed homesites, of which 10,600 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 144 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

