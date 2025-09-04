XLM News: Buy StellarPad AI (on Stellar Lumens) Utility Token $SLP At a Discount Price

Buy $SLP On Stellar Lumens

HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StellarPad AI, the first non-custodial AI-powered launchpad on the Stellar blockchain, has officially opened its presale for $SLP , its native utility token. This marks a new era of decentralized fundraising and project vetting on Stellar, now supercharged with real utility and AI technology.

Early adopters can now secure $SLP tokens at exclusive presale rates ahead of public listing. Holders will unlock access to AI-vetted launches, staking, DAO voting, and investor tiering, forming the foundation of StellarPad’s growing ecosystem.

What Is StellarPad AI?

StellarPad AI is built for builders, backers, and believers in the Stellar blockchain. As the first decentralized launchpad powered by artificial intelligence, it enables secure token creation, presale management, community scaling, and launch tracking, all without custody of user funds.

AI algorithms evaluate and score every project before launch, ensuring transparency, quality, and fairness across the board. Every interaction on StellarPad is on-chain, permissionless, and guided by trustless smart contracts.

Mission and Vision

Mission: To drive the success of Stellar-based projects through decentralized tools, AI-powered safety nets, and transparent launch mechanisms.

Vision: To position Stellar as a launch-ready blockchain with institutional-grade tools for founders, communities, and early investors — all powered by $SLP.

Why Buy $SLP?

Holding $SLP unlocks the full potential of StellarPad AI. Use cases include:

Early access to AI-ranked project launches

Tiered investor levels for higher allocation

DAO voting for governance decisions

Access to staking and reward farming pools

Reputation boost for loyal holders and partners





Tokenomics Overview

Token Name: StellarPad

Ticker: $SLP

Network: Stellar (XLM)

Total Supply: 100,000,000 SLP

To view the full tokenomics, please visit; https://stellarpad.ai/Tokenomics , and whitepaper here .

Every token is transparently allocated and tracked through Stellar-native smart contracts. There are no hidden wallets, no lock traps, and no centralized risks.

Join the Presale Now

StellarPad AI is live. The protocol is working. The time is now. Buy $SLP at a discount and position yourself at the frontlines of Stellar's decentralized future.

Contact & Official Links

Contact:

Mollie Parsons

parsons@stellarpad.ai

