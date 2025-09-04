Roadsters, Families, and Classic Car Lovers Gear Up for Boerne’s Hill Country Mile Rod Run This October!

Boerne, TX, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to ignite your engines: the Third Annual Hill Country Mile Rod Run roars back to downtown Boerne on Saturday, October 11, 2025, with a full weekend of classic car festivities! Spread the word about Boerne’s premier classic car show—featuring American-made vehicles, live music, family fun, and more.

Event Highlights at a Glance

Friday, October 10 | Pre‑Show Party

Kick off the weekend with a Friday night party, live music, and early registration! West San Antonio Road (next to Main Plaza) will be closed, and the band will kick off in the plaza at 6 p.m. for an evening where participants can tune up their rides, cruise the Hill Country Mile (Main Street), and mingle. Bring your chairs, drinks, and snacks — it’s plug‑and‑play fun under the Texas sky.

Kick off the weekend with a Friday night party, live music, and early registration! West San Antonio Road (next to Main Plaza) will be closed, and the band will kick off in the plaza at 6 p.m. for an evening where participants can tune up their rides, cruise the Hill Country Mile (Main Street), and mingle. Bring your chairs, drinks, and snacks — it’s plug‑and‑play fun under the Texas sky. Saturday, October 11 | Main Street Car Show

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hill Country Mile (Boerne’s scenic downtown retail district between Cibolo Creek and Main Plaza) will be lined with hundreds of classic American cars and trucks from across Texas and beyond. Registration is $40 per vehicle and includes an event T‑shirt, Sunday drive map, and swag. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to join the day's festivities.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hill Country Mile (Boerne’s scenic downtown retail district between Cibolo Creek and Main Plaza) will be lined with hundreds of classic American cars and trucks from across Texas and beyond. Registration is $40 per vehicle and includes an event T‑shirt, Sunday drive map, and swag. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to join the day's festivities. Sunday, October 12 | Sunday Rod Run

Extend the excitement into Sunday with the Sunday Rod Run, offering more cruising and camaraderie through scenic Hill Country roads.

A Celebration of Tradition, Community & Classic Machines

Originating as the Key to the Hills Rod Run, this event has grown into an annual community staple in downtown Boerne, bringing together enthusiasts, restorers, and families for a shared passion of American automotive heritage.

New for 2025:

Registration now accepts American-made cars and trucks built in 1985 or earlier—a change aimed at inclusivity and heritage ( note: vehicles must be running and drivable; race cars are welcome ).

). Registration is easy and includes on-site payment options. Friday evening (6–8 p.m.) and Saturday morning (8–10 a.m.).

Awards, Awards, Awards

All registered vehicles are automatically considered for awards—no need to pre‑enter specific categories. Recognitions are scheduled for 3 p.m. at the gazebo at Main Plaza. While 2024 categories included Best Ford, Best Chevy, Best Muscle Car, Best Truck, Best in Show, and more, they may be updated for 2025.

Make it a Weekend in Boerne

Plan to extend your stay in Boerne and turn the Rod Run into a full Hill Country getaway! From boutique hotels and historic inns to cozy bed-and-breakfasts, visitors will find plenty of lodging options. Stroll the Hill Country Mile for shopping and dining, explore scenic trails, or relax by the creek. With a weekend full of events and plenty of small-town charm, it’s the perfect excuse to stay awhile.

Attachments