Pimlico London Victoria Dentist Completes Major Refurbishment at McKennell Dental Practice

City of Westminster, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of Westminster, England - September 04, 2025 -

McKennell Dental Practice in Pimlico has completed a major refurbishment, unveiling a modernised clinic that promises to change the way patients experience dental care in the London Victoria area. Located just minutes from Victoria Station, the long-established practice has been serving the community for decades, since 1930, and has now invested significantly to upgrade its premises. The result is a contemporary and welcoming environment designed with patient comfort in mind. The development reflects the practice's commitment to offering dentistry that combines clinical excellence with a reassuring atmosphere.

The upgraded premises include redesigned treatment rooms, improved accessibility, and a patient lounge that prioritises comfort and calmness. The practice has also introduced the latest digital technology, from advanced radiography and 3D intraoral dental imaging to updated sterilisation systems, ensuring greater accuracy in diagnosis and enhanced safety across all treatments. The refurbishment and upgrades aim to make even routine check-ups a more positive experience, encouraging more people to attend regularly. For those seeking details about dentists in Pimlico and the Victoria area, further information is available at https://smile4u.co.uk/dentist-pimlico-london-victoria.

The refurbishment coincides with the practice's ongoing efforts to broaden its treatment offering and provide central London patients with a full spectrum of care. NHS dentistry as well as private general dentistry continue to form the foundation, with routine check-ups, dental hygiene appointments, emergency dental treatments and preventive advice readily available. Cosmetic dentistry remains popular, with Invisalign, teeth whitening, composite bonding and veneers offered to help patients improve their smile. Families in particular are expected to benefit from the practice's central location and flexible appointment options.

One of the most significant aspects of the practice's service is its provision of dental implants. McKennell Dental Practice offers all levels of implant care, from replacing a single tooth to full arch restorations for those who have lost several teeth. These treatments are delivered in-house using advanced implant technology, giving patients reliable, natural-looking, and long-lasting results. With the new facilities in place, the team is now able to provide implant care more efficiently and in a more comfortable setting. Information about other services across the dental practices in the group can be found at https://smile4u.co.uk.

The principal dentist, Dr Mori Shahid, noted that preventive dentistry remains central to the practice's ethos. By encouraging patients to visit regularly and focus on good oral health, the team aims to help the community reduce the need for complex interventions in the future. The new facilities make it easier to provide these preventive services in an efficient and patient-friendly way. Whether for a nervous patient attending their first visit or a busy professional seeking a lunchtime appointment, the refurbished practice is designed to meet modern expectations.

"The project represents not just an investment in the building, but also in the long-term health of patients in Pimlico and London Victoria," stated Maryam Shahid, the Practice Manager. "By bringing together state-of-the-art equipment with a comfortable and accessible space, McKennell Dental Practice positions itself as a trusted destination for high-quality dentistry in central London."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Hv6BetYWc

Patients are invited to see the changes for themselves and to take advantage of the upgraded environment when booking their next appointment. Whilst the above links are part of the upgraded new website, more information about the practice can also be viewed at its older website, which can be visited at: https://www.mckennelldentalpractice.com.

###

For more information about McKennell Dental Practice, contact the company here:



McKennell Dental Practice

Maryam Shahid

+44-20-7834-8802

info@dental21churton.com

McKennell Dental Practice, 21 Churton Street, Pimlico, London SW1V 2LY, United Kingdom