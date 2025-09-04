Mary Go Round Launches Patent-Pending Anti Clog Bong Bowl to Solve Common Smoking Frustrations

Chicago, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois - September 04, 2025 -

Mary Go Round, a cannabis accessory company focused on solving everyday user frustrations, announced the release of its patent-pending anti-clog bong bowl. Designed with a rotating lid and built-in scraper, the new bowl directly addresses one of the most common problems in smoking accessories: clogged pathways and messy cleanup.

Unlike traditional bowls that easily clog and waste herb, the Mary Go Round anti-clog design allows users to rotate the lid and scrape debris away without interrupting a session. The result is a smoother draw, less waste, and faster cleaning. Built from premium borosilicate glass and stainless steel, the bowl is engineered for durability while delivering a cleaner smoking experience.

"Clogging is one of the biggest pain points for cannabis consumers," said Tom Wittneben, Founder at Mary Go Round. "We wanted to create a product that eliminates that frustration without compromising design or function. The Mary Go Round bong bowl is the outcome of months of prototyping and direct feedback from users who told us what they needed most."

The launch reflects a growing trend in cannabis culture: demand for accessories that are easier to maintain, more efficient, and better aligned with modern lifestyles. Online communities have already validated the design, with early prototypes generating more than 100,000 views and a 95 percent upvote rate on Reddit forums like r/StonerEngineering and r/NewProductDesign. That feedback reinforced Mary Go Round's focus on practicality, showing that consumers want solutions that go beyond aesthetics.

The anti-clog bong bowl also highlights the company's commitment to versatility. The standard 14mm bong bowl size is compatible with many leading glassware brands, making it easy for consumers to integrate into their existing setups. For new users, the design reduces the intimidation of maintenance, while experienced smokers gain a tool that delivers a consistently smooth experience without constant cleaning.

Beyond product functionality, Mary Go Round is positioning itself as a resource for the cannabis community. The company's blog offers guides on topics such as proper cleaning methods, how to optimize a bong session, and comparisons between different types of accessories. These resources help educate users while reinforcing Mary Go Round's mission to blend innovation with accessibility.

The release of the anti-clog bong bowl is also tied to the company's broader values of sustainability and responsible sourcing. By focusing on durable materials and long-lasting design, Mary Go Round aims to reduce waste while maintaining high standards of quality. Each product is crafted to offer both utility and style, ensuring it stands out in a crowded accessories market.

"Our goal has always been to merge functionality with creativity," added Tom Wittneben. "The anti-clog bong bowl is a perfect example of that approach. It gives consumers something they can use every day, while also showcasing the kind of thoughtful, user-driven design that Mary Go Round is known for."

With the launch of this new bowl, Mary Go Round continues its journey of delivering accessories that solve problems, improve user satisfaction, and push the boundaries of what smoking products can be.

About Mary Go Round

Mary Go Round designs innovative cannabis smoking accessories that prioritize functionality, durability, and ease of use. With a focus on solving common user frustrations, the company blends thoughtful engineering, sustainable practices, and creative design to deliver products that enhance every session.

###

For more information about Mary Go Round, contact the company here:



Mary Go Round

Tom Wittneben

MaryGoRoundBowl@gmail.com