Childhelp Partners with America250 to Celebrate Nation’s Semiquincentennial and Honor Military Heroes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhelp, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofits dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, has been invited to partner with America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Together, the organizations will salute generations of military men and women who have defended freedom and celebrate 250 years of the nation’s history.

The partnership is deeply meaningful for Childhelp, whose own history is intertwined with America’s military. Founded during a USO tour, Childhelp went on to build hospitals and orphanages for children during the Vietnam War, coordinate efforts during the historic Operation Babylift, and today operates prevention programs on 13 military bases across the country.

“From the very beginning, Childhelp has been guided by love — for children, for family, and for the values that inspire us to serve,” says Sara O’Meara, Childhelp cofounder, chairman and CEO. “Partnering with America250 gives us a chance to honor those values on a national stage while shining a light on our mission to protect every child.”

Through July 2026, Childhelp’s branding will appear alongside the America250 logo. Across the country, America250 will host parades, events, and celebrations designed to unite Americans.

As part of the collaboration, Childhelp will participate in several America250 initiatives throughout the Semiquincentennial commemoration, contributing to national efforts that honor America’s history and inspire service. This includes America Gives — launching January 1, 2026 — a historic campaign encouraging millions of hours of volunteer service. With its extensive volunteer chapters and military family programs, Childhelp is positioned as a flagship nonprofit partner in this nationwide call to service.

To unify the celebration across the organization, Childhelp chapters and fundraising events nationwide will adopt red, white, and blue themes under the banner: “For the Love of America: Celebrating in Partnership with America250.”

“As we celebrate our nation’s milestone, we also uplift the hope that every child will grow up in safety, dignity, and love,” says Childhelp CEO and Chief of Staff Michael Medoro. “Protecting a child is one of the most patriotic acts of all.”

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.

About America250: America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.